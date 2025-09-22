The Country That Drinks The Most Beer In Europe Is Also One Of The Most Affordable Destinations To Visit

"Ninety-nine bottles of beer on the wall. Take one down, pass it around ..." and so on and so on goes the infamous road trip song. Yet it never addresses who's guzzling all that beer. With brewery culture exploding worldwide, you may be surprised to learn who the world's biggest beer consumers are. Hint: It's an affordable country where beer is cheaper than water.

According to a study conducted by Kirin Holdings Company Limited on global beer consumption, China is the country that consumes the most beer overall, with Asia claiming the number one spot as the region with the highest overall beer consumption. However, the country with the highest beer consumption per capita is Czechia, which is also widely recognized as one of Europe's safest and most beautiful countries to visit. The country boasts almost 600 breweries, with the capital city of Prague known as the beer capital of Europe.

According to the study, Czechia consumed 152.1 liters of beer per capita, retaining its top ranking for the 31st consecutive year. In fact, beer is so entrenched in Czech culture that it's cheaper than water. On average, a glass of beer is about $2, while bottled water is about $3, on average. So what does all that have to do with the cost of vacationing here? It turns out that everything in Czechia — not just beer — is surprisingly affordable, especially compared to most of Western and Central Europe. Beyond Prague, Czechia's second-largest city, Brno, is an affordable foodie gem with historic charm and a youthful vibe, and along with towns like Pilsen and Karlovy Vary, bargains abound in this beer-loving nation.