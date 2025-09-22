The Country That Drinks The Most Beer In Europe Is Also One Of The Most Affordable Destinations To Visit
"Ninety-nine bottles of beer on the wall. Take one down, pass it around ..." and so on and so on goes the infamous road trip song. Yet it never addresses who's guzzling all that beer. With brewery culture exploding worldwide, you may be surprised to learn who the world's biggest beer consumers are. Hint: It's an affordable country where beer is cheaper than water.
According to a study conducted by Kirin Holdings Company Limited on global beer consumption, China is the country that consumes the most beer overall, with Asia claiming the number one spot as the region with the highest overall beer consumption. However, the country with the highest beer consumption per capita is Czechia, which is also widely recognized as one of Europe's safest and most beautiful countries to visit. The country boasts almost 600 breweries, with the capital city of Prague known as the beer capital of Europe.
According to the study, Czechia consumed 152.1 liters of beer per capita, retaining its top ranking for the 31st consecutive year. In fact, beer is so entrenched in Czech culture that it's cheaper than water. On average, a glass of beer is about $2, while bottled water is about $3, on average. So what does all that have to do with the cost of vacationing here? It turns out that everything in Czechia — not just beer — is surprisingly affordable, especially compared to most of Western and Central Europe. Beyond Prague, Czechia's second-largest city, Brno, is an affordable foodie gem with historic charm and a youthful vibe, and along with towns like Pilsen and Karlovy Vary, bargains abound in this beer-loving nation.
What you'll spend in Czechia
According to Budget Your Trip, the average visitor to Czechia spends $143 per day, which includes meals, lodging, and local transportation. For a party of two, one week traveling around Czechia will cost just under $2000 if you choose modest hotels and restaurants. If you don't mind hostels or cooking some of your meals, you'll pay much less. Conversely, you'll spend more if you opt for luxury hotels and fine dining. For comparison, a moderate hotel in Prague runs approximately $68 to $136 per night, while a hostel is about $26.
While it's tempting to be lured by the claims of "Prague on $59 a day," the reality is that the price only works for backpackers and those willing to accept dorm-style accommodations, unfussy meals, lots of walking, and free or very low-cost attractions. Most people prefer more comfort, even when budget is a concern. In today's travel culture, affordability is more about value than just spending as little as possible.
Since Czechia remains more affordable than much of Europe, and downing a "krýgl" is a national pastime, the question of where to find cheap beer and grub is legitimate. After all, who wants to spend on overpriced tourist spots when you can hang with the locals and pay less? That being said, there are hidden treasures in central Prague that are affordable and historic, with some taverns dating back to the 14th century. When you're ready to branch out from the city center, explore Prague's less crowded neighborhoods, as they tend to be cheaper and more authentic. The Anděl district, Vinohrady, and Smíchov are three accessible neighborhoods brimming with hip vibes plus great food and artisan brews at bargain prices.
Old breweries and beer baths
Just a 2-hour drive from Prague lies the city of Český Krumlov, described by Rick Steves as the fairytale Europe people dream of visiting. Registered as an UNESCO World Heritage site, the centuries-old architecture and cliff-dangling castles are straight from a storybook. Breweries have been operating in Český Krumlov since the 14th century, and you can still enjoy a beer in a castle or monastery tavern. Stray off the beaten path to experience one of the unique, unassuming pubs hidden inside a former communist housing structure, and another below a museum.
An hour by car or bus from Prague, Pilsen is the birthplace of Pilsner Urquell beer. The brewery that makes the iconic golden lager is one of the most visited sites in Czechia, and still employs horses to transport beer barrels, as well as coopers to produce barrels, casks, and vats. But why limit your beer pleasure to drinking when you can bathe in it at one of the region's beer spas? Known for its nourishing properties, spas feature beer baths in wooden tubs that leave skin silky soft, plus you can indulge in unlimited beer on tap while you soak, all at an affordable price.
Speaking of spas, one of Czechia's most stunning fairytale towns, Karlovy Vary (pictured here), is a Bohemian spa town famous for its healing thermal waters and exquisite Baroque architecture. Just 90 minutes by car or a 2-hour bus from Prague, the magical waters here have attracted wellness seekers since the 15th century. If you're going to splurge anywhere, Karlovy Vary is the place to do it. With so many incredibly inexpensive choices, a luxury spa costs as little as $42, and old-world opulence at places like Grand Hotel Pupp run as little as $150 per night.