Forget The American West – Canada's Prairie Province Is Packed With Cowboy Fun, Rodeos, And Ranch Stays

Stetson hats and fringed jackets. Galloping horses and rodeo clowns. Lassoed steers and bucking broncos. These are the images the West is famous for, and the old-fashioned rodeo is still a cherished expression of prairie life. Here, still-active cowboys show off their traditional skills, from roping to racing, as bleachers full of fans cheer them on. You'd absolutely expect these scenes to unfold in Texas, Wyoming, or Montana, places with strong cowboy heritage and deep ranching traditions. If you live in the U.S., though, you might not even think of a rodeo hub just north of the border, in Alberta, Canada.

In a typical year, Alberta will host more than 40 rodeos, all across the province. The most famous is the Calgary Stampede, a 10-day festival that brings more than a million visitors to Alberta's largest city in a single season. Calgary is a city famous for its rodeo, where it's perfectly normal to don a wide-brimmed hat and bolo tie, make no mistake about that. Not only does the Calgary Stampede rival any rodeo in the U.S., but it's one of the largest in the world and bills itself as "The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth." This might be enough for fans to head north for something new.

Many of Alberta's ranches are also open to guests, inviting greenhorns to see iconic livestock up close and stay in farmhouses, cabins, or even teepees. Between rodeos and ranches, you could organize a whole road trip around Alberta's cowboy circuit. The warmer months are a great time to stay on a ranch, and rodeos are held from April to September, giving you plenty of chances to watch bareback and barrel-racing competitions.