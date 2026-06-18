Forget Mist Trail: Hike Yosemite's Underrated Waterfall Escape With Scenic Views, Wildflowers, And Fewer Crowds

Yosemite is a veritable theme park for waterfall lovers. From the 2,425-foot-high Yosemite Falls, one of the tallest on the whole planet, to the elegant Bridalveil Fall that welcomes you to the heart of the Yosemite Valley, there is plenty to see in this preserve's vast 2 million acres. And yet, while this might be the most-visited national park in California by quite some distance, there are still waterfalls that remain firmly off the beaten path, in nooks and crannies of the wilderness where few visitors ever manage to reach. Enter Chilnualna, a multi-tiered cataract that drops through a valley in one of Yosemite's less-trodden corners.

It's a cracking option for crowd-shy hikers who are considering hitting the wildly popular Mist Trail. You can swap that famed route to the Vernal Falls and the Nevada Falls, which happens to be among the most-trafficked day-hike routes in Yosemite as a whole, and head south to the Wawona area instead. That's where the Chilnualna Falls Trail awaits, with 8 miles of zigzagging pathway. It will lift you more than 2,200 feet up into a world of blooming spring-summer wildflowers, where the granite tops of the Wawona Dome loom large, and waterfalls wash over the rocks.

Convinced? The Chilnualna Falls Trailhead sits in Yosemite's secret gateway town of Wawona, where it's even possible to sleep within park boundaries to make sure you're first on the trail in the morning. More specifically, the path lies up the Chilnualna Falls Road, a spur that comes off Wawona Road, which is reachable in a little over 1.5 hours from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, and in just under 4 hours from the bigger international air hub in San Francisco.