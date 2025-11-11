Yosemite's Secret Gateway Is A Mountain Town With Incredible Sequoia Views

Despite the abundance of challenging hikes, Yosemite National Park remains a bucket-list destination for many. Between the towering sequoias, colossal monoliths, and cascading waterfalls, it comes as no surprise that people aren't satisfied with just one visit. Every Yosemite getaway can be a different experience, especially when you keep changing your base. Perhaps you choose the charming Gold Rush town of Mariposa for your first visit — but once you discover secret places like Wawona, you'll know you've hit the jackpot. While others are waiting to get into the national park, you'll already be within its limits, with old-growth sequoias shielding you from the chaos.

Wawona isn't only an idyllic hideaway, but it's also a strategic location in terms of exploring the national park. Situated near Yosemite's southern entrance, this mountain town allows you to leave your car behind and rely on the national park's shuttle service to get to its attractions. Many of the trails here are easily accessed by bike or on foot. Although Wawona is quite small, it doesn't lack amenities — there's a restaurant, golf course, visitor center, two markets, and more. Whether you end up staying at a hotel, quaint cabin, or a traditional campsite, you'll be waking up to breathtaking sequoia views, which only set the scene for your upcoming adventures in the park.

Those who are flying into Wawona should look for flights landing in Fresno, an underrated Central Valley city with quirky attractions — the airport is one and a half hours away. Driving from major cities like San Jose and Sacramento is a bit of a journey, both of which are three and a half hours away. Wawona is located 30 minutes north of Oakhurst, a friendly city with cozy cabins and craveable bites.