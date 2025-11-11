Yosemite's Secret Gateway Is A Mountain Town With Incredible Sequoia Views
Despite the abundance of challenging hikes, Yosemite National Park remains a bucket-list destination for many. Between the towering sequoias, colossal monoliths, and cascading waterfalls, it comes as no surprise that people aren't satisfied with just one visit. Every Yosemite getaway can be a different experience, especially when you keep changing your base. Perhaps you choose the charming Gold Rush town of Mariposa for your first visit — but once you discover secret places like Wawona, you'll know you've hit the jackpot. While others are waiting to get into the national park, you'll already be within its limits, with old-growth sequoias shielding you from the chaos.
Wawona isn't only an idyllic hideaway, but it's also a strategic location in terms of exploring the national park. Situated near Yosemite's southern entrance, this mountain town allows you to leave your car behind and rely on the national park's shuttle service to get to its attractions. Many of the trails here are easily accessed by bike or on foot. Although Wawona is quite small, it doesn't lack amenities — there's a restaurant, golf course, visitor center, two markets, and more. Whether you end up staying at a hotel, quaint cabin, or a traditional campsite, you'll be waking up to breathtaking sequoia views, which only set the scene for your upcoming adventures in the park.
Those who are flying into Wawona should look for flights landing in Fresno, an underrated Central Valley city with quirky attractions — the airport is one and a half hours away. Driving from major cities like San Jose and Sacramento is a bit of a journey, both of which are three and a half hours away. Wawona is located 30 minutes north of Oakhurst, a friendly city with cozy cabins and craveable bites.
Where to stay in Wawona
You have plenty of choices when it comes to accommodation. The Redwoods in Yosemite offers rustic-chic lodging among the soaring trees. You can rent one of their budget-friendly camper cabins that provide the basics — kitchen, bathroom, barbecue grill, and bedding. Better yet, upgrade to a comfortable Yosemite cabin for a stylish interior and more conveniences. Some of these rentals have air conditioning and Wi-Fi and are within walking distance of the Merced River. If you want to treat yourself, why not consider the luxury cabins for a top-notch stay in Yosemite? Pick one with a game room and an outdoor hot tub so you can admire the leafy canopy while winding down.
Yosemite's Scenic Wonders also has a variety of rentals like cabins, chalets, and homes. Their Fir House, for instance, comes with a fireplace, walk-in closet, and two bedrooms, perfect for a family of four. The Bassett's Cabin, on the other hand, is a premium pet-friendly property that accommodates up to six people. For a modest yet well-equipped lodging, Camp Chilnualna's cabins might be what you're looking for. These brick-red cabins with wood finishes sleep between four and eight people and are pet-friendly.
As for those who like to rough it out, opt for Wawona Campground for a no-frills outdoor experience. With 99 total sites, this pet-friendly campground features food storage, flush toilets, potable water, and a recycling area, along with a seasonal dump station and amphitheater. There are four ADA-accessible sites, while RVs and trailers mustn't exceed 35 feet. The campground is open year-round and operates on a first-come, first-served basis during the winter months. Those visiting between April and October must reserve their spot as early as possible — now that Yosemite National Park has opened every single campground since 2019, campers are booking fast.
Discover hidden Yosemite gems in Wawona
The trails surrounding Wawona offer those quintessential Yosemite views with a surprise at the end. One popular path is the Wawona Meadow Loop, a 3.5-mile trail that takes you to one of the greenest grasslands in the entire park. Shared by hikers, bikers, and equestrians, this loop bursts with colorful wildflowers in the spring. During fall, hikers can marvel at the changing leaves that turn the meadow into a golden display. You'll also come across a 9-hole, par-35 golf course along the way.
Take it up a notch with the longer and strenuous Chilnualna Falls Trail. This 8.2-mile round-trip hike can take up to seven hours to complete, but once you lay your eyes on the plunging beauty, the hard miles will be worth it. No matter when you visit, the perennial Chilnualna Falls guarantee a cascading flow. If you prefer an easier trail, the 0.7-mile path to the Wawona Swinging Bridge is a high-reward, low-effort hike. The 40-foot bridge boasts gorgeous vistas of the river and the smooth boulders lining its banks. Cool off in the river after your hike and lounge by the rocks as you dry off.
During the warmer months, you can take a dip in the swimming hole situated near Chilnualna Road. Relax by the sandbar before jumping off the rock and splashing around the Merced River — watch out for tubing enthusiasts floating by. When you want to take a break from all the swimming and hiking, head to the Yosemite History Center to learn about the area's history or enjoy a half-day horseback ride in the mountains by Wawona Stable. Whatever you do, don't leave out Half Dome from your Yosemite itinerary — the Mirror Lake Loop is an easy hiking trail with mystical mirror images of the granite rock formation and the perfect day out from Wawona.