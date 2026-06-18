Canada's Under-The-Radar Wine Region Is A Gorgeous Getaway On The East Coast
When you think of Canada, what springs to mind? You may picture the majestic Rocky Mountains of Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador's colorful fishing villages, gleaming cities such as Vancouver and Toronto, and the vast prairies of Saskatchewan. But wine country? You might be surprised to learn that, in addition to these iconic landscapes, the Great White North is also home to sprawling vineyards that produce high-quality reds and whites, including the Annapolis Valley.
Situated in the Atlantic province of Nova Scotia — a peninsula that is famous for its lobster, lighthouses, and coastal cliffs — Annapolis Valley is the most bountiful farming region on Canada's East Coast, and its rich soil supports a number of vineyards. In addition to producing top-notch vino, the Annapolis Valley is also very scenic, with orchards and bucolic countryside looking over the surging waters of the Bay of Fundy and the bluffs and beaches that surround it.
Visitors will also find untamed nature in the form of a national park and a wilderness area, along with some fascinating historic sites. Add a few quaint towns, lively pubs, fresh seafood, and cozy inns into the mix, and you have one of Maritime Canada's most alluring destinations. "So many wineries, so much good local food," reported this visitor on Tripadvisor. "I think that the Annapolis Valley is the most beautiful, peaceful place in the world," another person wrote. "If you have never been there before, you simply must go! It is a hidden gem!"
Annapolis Valley is one of Canada's premier wine regions
While California's Napa Valley — a region that can transport you to Tuscany without a trans-Atlantic flight — is known for its reds, Annapolis Valley is the opposite. The climate and soil make it perfect for producing sparkling and white wines, especially with grapes such as L'Acadie Blanc, a variety that is hard to find outside the province. However, the valley is perhaps most famous for Tidal Bay, a white blend that is also lower in alcohol by volume, maxing out at 11%. As Nova Scotia's own appellation wine, producers are required to submit their wine for taste testing each year to maintain their certification. Tidal Bay is available throughout the Annapolis Valley and is described as "cool, crisp, lively, and aromatic" by Wines of Nova Scotia. Plus, it pairs perfectly with the seafood that the province is famous for.
When it comes to wineries, there are around a dozen operating in the valley, several of which can be visited as part of a tour. The Valley Wine Tour by Ambassatours is a seven-hour, sommelier-guided excursion to three different wineries that includes bus transportation and lunch made with locally-sourced ingredients. Vintage Vino Tours offers winery excursions in chauffeured classic automobiles, while Magic Winery Bus lets guests spend the day hopping on and off an old-school British double-decker bus as it makes its way around the region.
"Absolutely lovely day! Would recommend [it] to anyone," wrote one Magic Winery Bus passenger on Google Maps. "Our tour guide was top notch." Another review reads, "Spectacular views along the way added to the experience. The old style bus was super neat to ride in and our guide provided us with comedic on board entertainment."
Soak up the history and natural beauty of Annapolis Valley
While the area is known for its wine, there is more to the Annapolis Valley than fermented grapes. Like Spain's most underrated wine region, this corner of Canada also boasts a vivid history, as seen in spots such as the Grand-Pré National Historic Site. Part of the larger Grand-Pré UNESCO World Heritage Site, this monument illuminates the story of the French-speaking Acadian people, who settled the area between 1682 and 1755. Guided tours of the grounds and monuments are offered in July and August. "Unforgettable experience," observed one visitor on Google Maps. "The landscape itself is stunning, with vast, open fields and beautiful gardens that create a peaceful and reflective atmosphere."
While you're in the area, get a big dose of nature at the Cloud Lake Wilderness Area, which features 39,046 acres of untouched lakes, rivers, and woodlands that are ripe for exploration. Another must-see is the Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site, which not only boasts hiking trails, beaches, and waterways, but also rock engravings made by the Indigenous Mi'kmaw people that date back thousands of years.
The valley is home to a handful of charming settlements. Wolfville, known for its small-town vibes and farmers markets, serves as the gateway to wine country. With 11 wineries located within a 12-mile radius of the town center, Wolfville is the perfect home base for an overnight stay. If you're looking for pubs and eateries, stop by Digby. This harborside community is especially known for its scallops, which pair nicely with a glass of Tidal Bay. For more Maritime sightseeing, head to the neighboring province of New Brunswick for charming cities, beaches, and scenic Atlantic views.