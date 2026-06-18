Canada's Under-The-Radar Wine Region Is A Gorgeous Getaway On The East Coast

When you think of Canada, what springs to mind? You may picture the majestic Rocky Mountains of Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador's colorful fishing villages, gleaming cities such as Vancouver and Toronto, and the vast prairies of Saskatchewan. But wine country? You might be surprised to learn that, in addition to these iconic landscapes, the Great White North is also home to sprawling vineyards that produce high-quality reds and whites, including the Annapolis Valley.

Situated in the Atlantic province of Nova Scotia — a peninsula that is famous for its lobster, lighthouses, and coastal cliffs — Annapolis Valley is the most bountiful farming region on Canada's East Coast, and its rich soil supports a number of vineyards. In addition to producing top-notch vino, the Annapolis Valley is also very scenic, with orchards and bucolic countryside looking over the surging waters of the Bay of Fundy and the bluffs and beaches that surround it.

Visitors will also find untamed nature in the form of a national park and a wilderness area, along with some fascinating historic sites. Add a few quaint towns, lively pubs, fresh seafood, and cozy inns into the mix, and you have one of Maritime Canada's most alluring destinations. "So many wineries, so much good local food," reported this visitor on Tripadvisor. "I think that the Annapolis Valley is the most beautiful, peaceful place in the world," another person wrote. "If you have never been there before, you simply must go! It is a hidden gem!"