Yosemite's Less-Crowded Hike Offers Two Crystal-Clear Lakes And Gorgeous Mountain Scenery

Traffic jams, people-packed hiking paths, and unbookable campsites have all become regrettable hallmarks of Yosemite National Park during peak season. It's one of the most-visited national parks in the country, according to National Geographic, after all. But what if we said there were still places you can go to escape the streams of hikers in this incredible cut-out of Cali's Sierra Nevada? Cue the Cathedral Lakes Trail, a route that knits together two alpine lakes as it crosses jaw-droppingly beautiful sections of the Yosemite high country. Bingo!

This 9.6-mile route whisks you 9,600 feet above sea level. For long sections, it actually dovetails with the famous John Muir Trail, a 211-mile thru hike that's attempted by around 1,500 folks each year. The Cathedral Lakes Trail isn't totally deserted, but it is not within the Yosemite Valley (the most crowded part of the park), so it generally stays far less trodden than other day hikes in the area.

If all that's got you packing the poles and waxing down the boots, then you'll need to plot a course for the Cathedral Lakes Trailhead. It sits on the stunning and underrated Tioga Road, a seasonal highway that typically opens in late spring or early summer and closes in October or November. You're looking at a drive of about an hour from the Mammoth Yosemite Airport in the east, or around four hours from the larger Sacramento International Airport.