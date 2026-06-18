Canada's Provincial Mountain Park Outside Vancouver Is A Lake Oasis For Fishing, Swimming, And Camping
Home to both world-class cities and unspoiled nature, the westernmost province of Canada boasts some of the most diverse environments in the whole country. If there is one thing British Columbia is abundant with, in fact, it certainly is nature-filled spaces: it counts almost 1,050 sites, spanning from provincial parks to ecological reserves and recreation areas. And the list keeps growing, with the province doubling down on conservation initiatives and expanding its outdoors areas accessible to the public in recent years. While some parks are as breathtaking as they are incredibly remote, one in particular stands out for its direct proximity to Vancouver – Mount Seymour Park.
Mount Seymour Park may be one of B.C.'s most easily accessible parks, located under 10 miles (only half-an-hour's drive) away from downtown Vancouver. As such, it is both an easy day trip from the city and a popular vacation spot for people living in the Lower Mainland area. This rugged, lake-studded oasis is a preferred place for water activities, from fishing and paddling in Elsay Lake to swimming in Mystery Lake's clear waters. The park's waters allow guests to enjoy remote, backcountry fishing and pristine swimming conditions with few facilities on site.
Those same conditions also make the park an ideal spot for hiking with unspoiled scenery, and even views of metropolitan Vancouver at your feet. If visitors wish to camp overnight, they can sleep under the stars in the backcountry or use the facilities at Mount Seymour's only group campground.
Mount Seymour Park is ideal for remote fishing spots and swimming
Mount Seymour Park has ample access to waterways. While Elsay Lake is the park's largest body of water, smaller lakes including Goldie, Gopher, Theta, and Hastings all flow into Indian Arm, a glacial fjord connected to Burrard Inlet. While this particular fjord may not rival Newfoundland's fjord lake with soaring cliffs and misty waters, it still provides optimal conditions for certain cold-water fish species to thrive –- including sockeye and Chinook salmon, perch, sole, flounder, and rockfish. Anglers are allowed to fish for the above species both in Elsay Lake and its smaller tributaries. While the former is a good spot for rainbow trout, it is worth noting that it's not stocked and is a long trek away from the main car park. If planning to head out fishing, you will also need a freshwater fishing license, which can be bought online.
Follow the Elsay Lake Trail to make your way from one fishing spot to the other. This 11-miles out-and-back, difficult-rated hiking trail connects the larger and smaller lakes alike, but it is important to note that not only does it cover a lot of rugged ground, but it is also physically taxing due to the elevation and impervious terrain on the way.
For those who want to enjoy the lakes without strapping their rubber boots on, swimming is another option to make the most of Mount Seymour Park's crystal clear waters. Mystery Lake is very popular for swimming (especially during summer), with rock islands abundant in its waters, and beautiful mountain and wilderness views. Visitors should exercise extra caution at all times, as there are no lifeguards present.
Camp with scenic views and enjoy backcountry hiking in Mount Seymour Park
Canada is home to incredibly scenic campgrounds tucked into islands, parks, and storybook towns. Unsurprisingly, a few are located in British Columbia, and its second oldest park alone is a worthy rival to long-established Banff National Park, thanks to its mesmerizing lakes and trails. Mount Seymour Park features all the above, and visitors can pitch their tent right next to any of the scenic lakes and trails located north of Brockton Point. While the park has no officially designated campground, it does have one, bookable group camping site. The latter is easily accessed from Parking Lot 1 (P1), and is open to guests year-round. All visitors need to register for a day pass on arrival if planning to camp in the wilderness.
Visitors can find the ideal spot to camp in the backcountry by following one of the park's many trails – ranging in length and difficulty level. In fact, hiking is another popular activity within Mount Seymour Park, but it is recommended to take extra care due to the uneven, craggy terrain present throughout. The Goldie and Flower Lake trail is accessible to most trekkers, as it's an easy 2-mile loop, which touches on scenic views of both lakes, as well as paths snaking through smaller lakes.
As Mount Seymour Park is open year-round, much of the hiking trails are transformed in winter for cross-skiing, snowshoeing, and snowboarding uses. All hikers, whether spending the day trekking or staying overnight, must keep updated with trail conditions regardless of the season, and be ready for weather events to affect trails, especially in the mountainous backcountry.