Between Syracuse And NYC Is A Historic Catskills Village Known For Trout Fishing And A Charming Downtown

The Catskills, with their fresh air and gorgeous views, have been luring people away from the cities for centuries. With an easy road trip, the craziness of New York City and Syracuse can be traded for peaceful, rural villages like Deposit. This waterside spot features historic buildings along one of the premier trout-fishing rivers on the East Coast.

Deposit, a community that is home to roughly 1,400 people, straddles the West Branch Delaware River. It's one of the three rivers that make up the Delaware River system, a 330-mile river that starts in the Catskills and runs all the way down to Delaware Bay, in between New Jersey and Delaware. The West Branch originates near Mount Jefferson, a 2,733-foot peak northeast of Deposit. It then continues into the Upper Delaware River, an area that winds through forested bluffs, vintage towns, and trout-filled pools. No wonder Deposit feels so perfectly positioned.

Deposit also lies between two of the Empire State's largest cities. The small town is about 160 miles northwest of New York City and 100 miles southeast of Syracuse, one of the most affordable cities for a vacation. You can quickly leave either behind and drive through the Catskills to reach Deposit. You can also fly to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) in Avoca, Pennsylvania. The small airport, which receives nonstop flights from a handful of mostly East Coast cities, is less than 70 miles south of Deposit.