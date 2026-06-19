Between Syracuse And NYC Is A Historic Catskills Village Known For Trout Fishing And A Charming Downtown
The Catskills, with their fresh air and gorgeous views, have been luring people away from the cities for centuries. With an easy road trip, the craziness of New York City and Syracuse can be traded for peaceful, rural villages like Deposit. This waterside spot features historic buildings along one of the premier trout-fishing rivers on the East Coast.
Deposit, a community that is home to roughly 1,400 people, straddles the West Branch Delaware River. It's one of the three rivers that make up the Delaware River system, a 330-mile river that starts in the Catskills and runs all the way down to Delaware Bay, in between New Jersey and Delaware. The West Branch originates near Mount Jefferson, a 2,733-foot peak northeast of Deposit. It then continues into the Upper Delaware River, an area that winds through forested bluffs, vintage towns, and trout-filled pools. No wonder Deposit feels so perfectly positioned.
Deposit also lies between two of the Empire State's largest cities. The small town is about 160 miles northwest of New York City and 100 miles southeast of Syracuse, one of the most affordable cities for a vacation. You can quickly leave either behind and drive through the Catskills to reach Deposit. You can also fly to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) in Avoca, Pennsylvania. The small airport, which receives nonstop flights from a handful of mostly East Coast cities, is less than 70 miles south of Deposit.
Walk through historic Deposit
Given its prime location along the river, it isn't surprising that water played an important part in Deposit's history. Before settlers started arriving in the late-18th century, numerous tribes, including the Lenni-Lenapes and Mohawks, had council grounds, corn fields, and apple orchards along the West Branch Delaware River. The village, which started growing with the lumber industry, sending huge logs down the river en route to Philadelphia, was officially established in 1811.
Since this Catskills spot was founded more than 200 years ago, you'll now encounter a historic vibe when you arrive in town. The oldest structure in Deposit is a sight to behold on River Street. Though currently vacant, the handsome red building was built in 1799 and operated as the Rookery Tavern for much of the 19th century. A few blocks away on Second Street, the Deposit Historical Society occupies an 1874 Italianate-style building, which was Deposit's first bank. The bank, as well as the adjacent home of a Civil War doctor, is now a museum and a research library that hosts community events. You also shouldn't miss the Deposit Community Theater on Front Street. The movie theater and performing arts center – whose facade is made of rare, vintage Vitrolite glass – first opened in 1937.
Mixed in with these landmarks, you'll find locally owned restaurants, including Katie's Kafe, an old-fashioned soda fountain and café, and Honey's Cafe & Ice Cream Shop, where one Tripadvisor user says you'll "step in and be transported to nostalgic 1950s."
Go trout fishing on the West Branch Delaware River
After walking around the charming, historic buildings in Deposit, you'll be itching to finally start fishing. The West Branch Delaware River is fed by the Cannonsville Reservoir, which sits northeast of town. Its cool water, along with the area's wide assortment of bugs, makes the river a prime spot to fly fish for brown and rainbow trout.
To go fishing in Deposit, you'll need to purchase a fishing license from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation. Annual, seven-day, and even one-day licenses are available online. Though the trout-fishing season technically lasts the entire year, the main season, when you don't have to catch and release, runs from the beginning of April until the middle of October.
If it's your first time fishing on the Delaware River, a guide can help you navigate the area. The National Park Service, which manages the Upper Delaware Scenic & Recreational River, maintains the Upper Delaware Fishing Guide Directory, a list of professional fishing guides. Two fly-fishing outfitters based in Deposit, Bluestone Anglers and River of Life Outdoor Adventures, offer both full- and half-day trips. One Google reviewer says the latter's "knowledge of fly fishing is incomparable." They'll have you fishing like a pro in no time. Then, if you want to check out the East Branch Delaware River, you can visit nearby Downsville, a superb location to fish, kayak, and unwind. Surely, you're in no rush to return to the city.