New York's Scenic Catskills Hamlet Is A Superb Location To Fish, Kayak, And Unwind

New York City is America's most-visited city, but for those looking to escape the crowds, New York State offers many scenic small towns where you can relax and chill out. New York's Catskills region is home to many charming towns with cozy vibes. One such town is Downsville, a small hamlet with a population of under 300 and plenty of opportunities to fish and kayak.

Located within the town of Colchester in New York's Delaware County, Downsville is about a two-hour drive southeast of Syracuse and a little under a three-hour drive northwest of New York City. Within about a half-hour drive, you'll find other Catskills towns, including Andes, with mountain views and serene trails.

If you'd like to stay overnight in Downsville itself, you have a few options. The Downsville Motel is located near the East Branch of the Delaware River, making it a convenient location for fishers, bird-watchers, and other outdoorsy travelers. In the center of town, The Old Schoolhouse Inn & Restaurant offers the chance to stay in a building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. If you're camping, you can rent a space at Peaceful Valley Campsite or Bear Spring Mountain Campground.