New York's Scenic Catskills Hamlet Is A Superb Location To Fish, Kayak, And Unwind
New York City is America's most-visited city, but for those looking to escape the crowds, New York State offers many scenic small towns where you can relax and chill out. New York's Catskills region is home to many charming towns with cozy vibes. One such town is Downsville, a small hamlet with a population of under 300 and plenty of opportunities to fish and kayak.
Located within the town of Colchester in New York's Delaware County, Downsville is about a two-hour drive southeast of Syracuse and a little under a three-hour drive northwest of New York City. Within about a half-hour drive, you'll find other Catskills towns, including Andes, with mountain views and serene trails.
If you'd like to stay overnight in Downsville itself, you have a few options. The Downsville Motel is located near the East Branch of the Delaware River, making it a convenient location for fishers, bird-watchers, and other outdoorsy travelers. In the center of town, The Old Schoolhouse Inn & Restaurant offers the chance to stay in a building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. If you're camping, you can rent a space at Peaceful Valley Campsite or Bear Spring Mountain Campground.
Fishing, kayaking, and hiking in Downsville
The East Branch of the Delaware River runs past Downsville, making the hamlet a convenient location for outdoor adventures. According to local news site The Mercury, there are several places to fish off Route 30, including the area near the historic Downsville Covered Bridge. However, parts of the riverbank are on private property, so check a map for access points. Fly fishing is a popular activity, and the area is known for excellent trout fishing in the summer.
Local business Al's Sports Store offers kayak and canoe rentals and fishing gear for purchase. "My family loves Al's Sport Shop for renting kayaks and canoes. We come to Al's several times a year and have always been satisfied," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The East Branch of the Delaware River is pretty slow so it's perfect for beginners." Kayakers can launch from the Covered Bridge Park in Downsville or drive 10-15 minutes outside of town to the nearby Pepacton Reservoir, in the towns of Colchester and Andes, for waters ScenicCatskills.com describes as "expansive and beautiful, a paddler's paradise."
For hikers and wildlife watchers, the Bear Spring Mountain Wildlife Management Area (above) offers over 7,000 acres of land and 24 miles of multi-use trails, ranging from easy campground strolls to the difficult Bear Spring Mountain Loop Trail. On AllTrails, one hiker describes the Bear Spring Mountain Loop Trail as "an intense but rewarding experience." Another hiker writes that "There was a ton to see: deer, coyote, and other animal tracks everywhere, a small waterfall, a small pond."
Unwind in Downsville's superb scenery
Along with kayaking, hiking, and fishing, there are a few places to enjoy scenic views while you chill out in Downsville. A local landmark called the Downsville Covered Bridge (pictured above) is on the National Register of Historic Places; it was built in 1854 and later refurbished. The bridge is located on Bridge Street off Route 30, and there's a park nearby offering more views. One Google reviewer calls it "very peaceful & picturesque."
The Old Schoolhouse Inn & Restaurant also offers views of the surrounding area. The restaurant is open to the public for lunch and dinner; the lunch menu features sandwiches and salads, while dinner entrees include steaks, seafood, and pasta. Inside, you can see a fascinating taxidermy display and retro furnishings. "Food was phenomenal...view in the back up the mountain was great," writes one Google reviewer. The Old Schoolhouse Inn & Restaurant is also one of only two restaurants in town; the other is the Downsville Diner, which one Yelp reviewer describes as a "classic diner cafe" that "felt like walking into '40s-'50s era."
If you're in Downsville in the evening, make sure you go outside at night: the dark sky is perfect for stargazing. Exploring the Catskills? Windham is a dreamy town seamlessly mixing Main Street and mountain charm.