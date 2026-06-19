New Hampshire's Abandoned Military Fort Is Now A Historic Ruin Inside A State Park With Trails And Ocean Views

Just a 10-minute drive south of Portsmouth on the edge of Odiorne Point State Park, the abandoned remains of Fort Dearborn lie hidden in the woods, surrounded by coastal trails and ocean views. Not to be confused with Fort Dearborn in Chicago, this historic New Hampshire ruin attracts explorers who enjoy discovering derelict military buildings being taken back by nature. Named after General Henry Dearborn, the base was built during World War II to protect Portsmouth's submarine shipyard from potential German U-boat attacks. Although the fort was never used, the threat to the Eastern Seaboard was real.

Fort Dearborn was decommissioned in 1948, but some of the old military relics can still be seen today, including a couple of gun batteries and a few pillboxes. Invasive plants were used to conceal the fort during the war years, and this rampant vegetation continues to give the place a wild and abandoned feel. It's a good idea to take some bug spray, as mosquitoes can be rife in these dense woods. As you wander around the historic fort, you'll see the concrete structures poking out of the foliage, some of which are now covered with vibrant graffiti.

One of the most prominent features of Fort Dearborn is Battery 204. It's just a short walk from the parking lot and was once home to an observation tower, built for spotting enemy ships. The danger passed long ago, but the scenery remains, and as one explorer on Abandoned Wonders writes, if you climb on top of the battery, you'll be "treated with a wonderful view of the Atlantic seacoast." Similar panoramas can be enjoyed from New Hampshire's only standing WWII watchtower at Pulpit Rock, which is a 2-minute drive south along the coast.