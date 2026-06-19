Forget Edinburgh, This Stunning Scottish Village Has Storybook Streets And Historic Spires

Over 5 million tourists visited Edinburgh in 2024, making it the most-visited city in Scotland. But venture beyond the Scottish capital and you'll find other charming destinations steeped in history — without the massive crowds. One place to visit for this experience is Falkland. The gorgeous village has pretty streets and historic landmarks, and it was used as a filming location for the popular "Outlander" TV series.

Located in the picturesque coastal kingdom of Fife, about an hour north of Edinburgh, Falkland was designated the first conservation village in Scotland in 1970. It's one of the country's most scenic inland settlements, and was named one of the best places to live in the U.K. by the Sunday Times in 2024. It's a stunning destination, with a backdrop of rugged hills — the Lomond Hills — visible from the village. Lace up your hiking boots and go for a beautiful walk in this area. Some routes, such as the East Lomond circuit, start right from the center of the village. This hike is 4.25 miles long and has spectacular views back over the village from the trail up to the summit.