Forget Edinburgh, This Stunning Scottish Village Has Storybook Streets And Historic Spires
Over 5 million tourists visited Edinburgh in 2024, making it the most-visited city in Scotland. But venture beyond the Scottish capital and you'll find other charming destinations steeped in history — without the massive crowds. One place to visit for this experience is Falkland. The gorgeous village has pretty streets and historic landmarks, and it was used as a filming location for the popular "Outlander" TV series.
Located in the picturesque coastal kingdom of Fife, about an hour north of Edinburgh, Falkland was designated the first conservation village in Scotland in 1970. It's one of the country's most scenic inland settlements, and was named one of the best places to live in the U.K. by the Sunday Times in 2024. It's a stunning destination, with a backdrop of rugged hills — the Lomond Hills — visible from the village. Lace up your hiking boots and go for a beautiful walk in this area. Some routes, such as the East Lomond circuit, start right from the center of the village. This hike is 4.25 miles long and has spectacular views back over the village from the trail up to the summit.
Explore Falkland's historic streets and spires
A walk around Falkland feels like a step back in time with all of its preserved streets and structures. There are 28 listed buildings in the village, and many of them are over 300 years old, such as the Bruce fountain, which was donated to the town in 1856. Visitors can wander the pretty cobbled streets such as Sharps Close, and admire the idyllic doors and flower baskets of this quaint village for hours.
It's also impossible to miss the twin towers of the Falkland Palace gatehouse on Falkland's main street. Falkland Palace is one of the most impressive surviving Renaissance palaces in Scotland, and has several notable features, including the oldest original tennis courts in Britain and the grand Chapel Royal, with a 16th-century ceiling. The Royal Hunting Lodge at Falkland Palace was also used by monarchs such as Mary, Queen of Scots. Meanwhile, just down the street from Falkland Palace, you'll see the stone spire of Falkland Parish Church, which dates back to 1850.
Visit Outlander film locations around charming Falkland
As mentioned, Falkland was used as a filming location for the first two seasons of the TV series "Outlander," and has proved especially popular for visitors since the show aired. The storybook village was used as a stand-in for both the 1940s and 1960s Inverness in a number of scenes. The Covenanter Hotel was used as Mrs. Baird's guesthouse, and the Bruce Fountain was pictured when Jamie's ghost looked up at Claire's room. Meanwhile, the Fayre Earth shop was changed into a furniture store that Claire walks by, and the East Range cellars of Falkland Palace were used as an apothecary.
Falkland is about an hour's drive away from Edinburgh. It's easiest to visit by car, but it's reachable with public transport. From Edinburgh, take the bus to Glenrothes, and then hop on bus 64 from Glenrothes to St. Andrews, which stops in Falkland. It's also possible to travel by train from Edinburgh to Ladybank, and then take the bus to Falkland from there. For fans, there are a number of one-day "Outlander" tours from Edinburgh which go to multiple filming locations around the area, including Falkland. Continue your adventure with other best activities to do in Scotland, and visit these Scottish destinations off the tourist trail.