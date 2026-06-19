Between Knoxville And Columbia Is A Loop Hike To Scenic Waterfalls In Great Smoky Mountains National Park
One of America's most-visited national parks, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or "the Smokies," remains an evergreen favorite among outdoor lovers — and it's easy to see why. Straddling the border between Tennessee and North Carolina, the 522,400 acres of wild nature boast a mountain range blanketed in blue fog, diverse wildlife, riverine landscapes, and scenic drives. Of course, this is just scratching the surface. There are also varied activities, hikes, and lookout points on the menu — which only makes it hard to know where to start. Well, one way is to choose a well-known spot that's easy to access and worth the scenery, like the Deep Creek Waterfall Loop, a forest-fringed trail with not one, not two, but three beautiful cascades of the Smokies to admire!
Tucked in the southeastern section of the park, near Bryson City, a less-crowded gateway to the Great Smokies, the 2.5-mile trail passes through a scenic setting of waterfalls and pristine nature for a rewarding adventure. Although it's rated as "moderate" in difficulty by AllTrails due to its inclines and rugged terrain, the hiking trail is quite popular, with a 4.7-star overall rating based on 6,000 reviews. "As good as it gets. Three waterfalls and great views as the trail follows along the creek," wrote one visitor on AllTrails.
You can reach the trailhead (with parking spaces) by passing a forest gravel road within the Deep Creek area of the Smokies — where there's also a campground for tents as well as RV spots to stay overnight. This picturesque experience is only around two-and-a-half hours away from Knoxville and just over a three-hours' drive from Columbia, giving urban dwellers a chance to break from the hubbub of the city. Pets aren't allowed on this hike, so leave your furry friends at home.
What to expect on the Deep Creek Waterfall Loop Trail
After you've strapped on your hiking boots and sprayed on a strong bug repellent, block about an hour or two to complete your adventures at the Deep Creek Waterfall Loop Trail. It's recommended (per AllTrails and past hikers) that you start this loop hike counterclockwise, and when you do, the first waterfall fix is only a short distance into the trek. About ¼ mile into the journey, you'll see the Tom Branch Falls tumbling over the moss-covered ledges. The next leg of the hike is on relatively flat terrain, and it leads you to the Indian Creek Falls. From there, the trail has some steep sections to cross — though the path entirely weaves through shady forests for cozy feels. Compared to the first two cascades, the last one — the Juney Whank Falls — definitely requires some effort to get to, but the trail also gives you a chance to take a break.
The best time to visit is spring, when the rains bring the waterfalls to life and wildflowers bloom along the trail. After all, this reserve is also crowned as the 'Wildflower National Park' for its colorful superblooms that rival California's. If you're looking for more outdoor adventures in the reserve, but without the crowds this time around, do check out these 9 lesser-known spots in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.