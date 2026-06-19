Between Knoxville And Columbia Is A Loop Hike To Scenic Waterfalls In Great Smoky Mountains National Park

One of America's most-visited national parks, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or "the Smokies," remains an evergreen favorite among outdoor lovers — and it's easy to see why. Straddling the border between Tennessee and North Carolina, the 522,400 acres of wild nature boast a mountain range blanketed in blue fog, diverse wildlife, riverine landscapes, and scenic drives. Of course, this is just scratching the surface. There are also varied activities, hikes, and lookout points on the menu — which only makes it hard to know where to start. Well, one way is to choose a well-known spot that's easy to access and worth the scenery, like the Deep Creek Waterfall Loop, a forest-fringed trail with not one, not two, but three beautiful cascades of the Smokies to admire!

Tucked in the southeastern section of the park, near Bryson City, a less-crowded gateway to the Great Smokies, the 2.5-mile trail passes through a scenic setting of waterfalls and pristine nature for a rewarding adventure. Although it's rated as "moderate" in difficulty by AllTrails due to its inclines and rugged terrain, the hiking trail is quite popular, with a 4.7-star overall rating based on 6,000 reviews. "As good as it gets. Three waterfalls and great views as the trail follows along the creek," wrote one visitor on AllTrails.

You can reach the trailhead (with parking spaces) by passing a forest gravel road within the Deep Creek area of the Smokies — where there's also a campground for tents as well as RV spots to stay overnight. This picturesque experience is only around two-and-a-half hours away from Knoxville and just over a three-hours' drive from Columbia, giving urban dwellers a chance to break from the hubbub of the city. Pets aren't allowed on this hike, so leave your furry friends at home.