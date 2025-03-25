This Southern Destination Known As 'Wildflower National Park' Can Rival California's Superbloom

A superbloom is one of nature's most dazzling spectacles, drawing travelers from near and far to witness breathtaking landscapes as their flora erupts in a painter's palette of gold, purple, and fiery orange. These seasonal displays are stunning when you travel to some of the best places to see California's wildflowers, but you don't have to go to the West Coast to witness a floral spectacle of this scale. In the misty peaks of the Appalachian Mountains, Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee offers its own superbloom, earning it the nickname "Wildflower National Park." Home to over 1,500 different species of wildflowers, it boasts the highest variety of blooming plants of any U.S. national park.

It's no surprise, then, that the Great Smoky Mountains is also the most-visited national park in the country, welcoming over 13 million visitors annually. But despite its popularity, you won't feel overwhelmed by crowds — the park sprawls over 520,000 acres (over half the size of Rhode Island), offering plenty of space to explore. And the park's wildflowers are just the beginning; towering ridgelines, waterfalls, and a rich ecosystem of wildlife and ancient trees make this one of the most breathtaking parks on the East Coast. Whether you set out on a scenic hike or settle in at one of its 11 picnic areas, stopping to smell the flowers in the Smokies is not just encouraged but inevitable.