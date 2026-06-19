Rick Steves Says This Simple Bag Makes The Most Sense For International Travel

There's something to be said for stepping off a plane or train and heading directly to your final destination. Forget about dragging a suitcase behind you or waiting for it to roll down the luggage carousel, wondering if it's going to show. That's one of the benefits of traveling with a soft, carry-on backpack. Veteran travel journalist Rick Steves has spent decades navigating airports and international destinations, and he has found that a soft backpack is best for international travel.

"To me, this kind of bag makes the most sense for my typical overseas trip," Steves writes on his blog, noting that he lives out of a backpack four months each year. He also brings along a separate day bag — a combination that has served him well. Steves appreciates that his soft, carry-on backpack keeps his hands free, allowing him to "eat a sandwich or buy a bus ticket [...] without breaking my stride." Navigating a crowded market, steadying on a rocking ferry, and managing a boarding pass at security are all simpler when you don't have to keep a hand on your bag.

A smaller packing space can also be a built-in safeguard against overpacking, which a Global Rescue survey cited as the biggest mistake travelers make. A soft backpack allows some stretching and stuffing, but it's still likely to remain lighter and easier to maneuver than a suitcase — and that makes a real difference when you're walking up multiple flights of stairs. Opting for a soft bag over one with an internal frame also means you can squeeze it into tighter spots, whether that's under your seat or in the bin above it.