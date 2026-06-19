Rick Steves Says This Simple Bag Makes The Most Sense For International Travel
There's something to be said for stepping off a plane or train and heading directly to your final destination. Forget about dragging a suitcase behind you or waiting for it to roll down the luggage carousel, wondering if it's going to show. That's one of the benefits of traveling with a soft, carry-on backpack. Veteran travel journalist Rick Steves has spent decades navigating airports and international destinations, and he has found that a soft backpack is best for international travel.
"To me, this kind of bag makes the most sense for my typical overseas trip," Steves writes on his blog, noting that he lives out of a backpack four months each year. He also brings along a separate day bag — a combination that has served him well. Steves appreciates that his soft, carry-on backpack keeps his hands free, allowing him to "eat a sandwich or buy a bus ticket [...] without breaking my stride." Navigating a crowded market, steadying on a rocking ferry, and managing a boarding pass at security are all simpler when you don't have to keep a hand on your bag.
A smaller packing space can also be a built-in safeguard against overpacking, which a Global Rescue survey cited as the biggest mistake travelers make. A soft backpack allows some stretching and stuffing, but it's still likely to remain lighter and easier to maneuver than a suitcase — and that makes a real difference when you're walking up multiple flights of stairs. Opting for a soft bag over one with an internal frame also means you can squeeze it into tighter spots, whether that's under your seat or in the bin above it.
Choosing the best carry-on backpack
The weight of your bag is also a major consideration. Steves draws a hard line on the weight of his backpack, capping it at no more than 7 pounds when empty and 20 pounds packed. Anything heavier is "an easy no for a multi-destination trip," he says. While a backpack will add some extra pounds to the body, the right-sized backpack, worn properly with the waist belt, can distribute the load evenly between the hips and shoulders.
There are a wide variety of soft backpacks to choose from. In addition to the standard considerations, Consumer Reports suggests weighing the benefits of some less-obvious features that come in handy when on the road, such as laptop sleeves, handles, and shoulder straps. After much testing, the 30-liter Patagonia Black Hole Mini MLC was voted Consumer Reports' favorite backpack.
Of course, a soft backpack isn't the only carry-on option. Steves also outlines the case for rolling bags and rolling backpacks on his blog, noting that wheels make sense for travelers who'd rather not carry weight on their back. Steves' shopping tips for luggage include placing less focus on price and more on things like reviews, product guarantees, craftsmanship, and brand reputation. He cautions, however, that they can become unwieldy on cobblestones, gravel, and stairs. In his view, for most international trips with multiple stops, the soft backpack remains the smart choice. Coming from someone who has spent a lifetime navigating the world, that's a compelling argument for leaving the suitcase at home. Ready for your international trip? Check out Rick Steves' favorite (and least favorite) spots in Europe.