Why Some Drivers Are Avoiding One Of Montana's Most Scenic Roads Despite The Unreal Views

Stretching 50 miles across Glacier National Park is one of Montana's most scenic byways — although its hyper-popularity is starting to repel some drivers. Going-to-the-Sun Road is one of America's most scenic routes and for good reason: gently curving along jagged cliffs, it offers unreal views of glacier-topped mountains, thick forests, and sparkling lakes. That's nothing to say of the wildlife that often crosses the road. With its access to Logan Pass, one of the more popular starting points to explore Glacier National Park, it's no mystery why around three million visitors drive Going-to-the-Sun. But its staggering popularity and accompanying traffic are the reasons why more drivers are starting to avoid it.

Because of its other-worldly viewpoints that are perfect for photo opportunities, cars are frequently bottlenecked along this narrow road. In fact, it was a true feat of engineering when it was completed in 1933 as one of the country's first National Park roads designed for a new generation of tourists traveling by car. To make matters worse, the parking lot at Logan Pass is notoriously jammed with limited capacity, which causes long delays and desperate searches for spots.

Since 2017, Glacier's annual visitors have skyrocketed. Add that to the fact that most visits take place during Going-to-the-Sun's short opening window from the end of June or early July until September or October, and you create an even larger problem. While Glacier has implemented different ways of managing congestion on this road, like requiring timed entries and vehicle reservations, 2026 is seeing controversial changes to this system that many fear will make traffic even worse.