Why Some Drivers Are Avoiding One Of Montana's Most Scenic Roads Despite The Unreal Views
Stretching 50 miles across Glacier National Park is one of Montana's most scenic byways — although its hyper-popularity is starting to repel some drivers. Going-to-the-Sun Road is one of America's most scenic routes and for good reason: gently curving along jagged cliffs, it offers unreal views of glacier-topped mountains, thick forests, and sparkling lakes. That's nothing to say of the wildlife that often crosses the road. With its access to Logan Pass, one of the more popular starting points to explore Glacier National Park, it's no mystery why around three million visitors drive Going-to-the-Sun. But its staggering popularity and accompanying traffic are the reasons why more drivers are starting to avoid it.
Because of its other-worldly viewpoints that are perfect for photo opportunities, cars are frequently bottlenecked along this narrow road. In fact, it was a true feat of engineering when it was completed in 1933 as one of the country's first National Park roads designed for a new generation of tourists traveling by car. To make matters worse, the parking lot at Logan Pass is notoriously jammed with limited capacity, which causes long delays and desperate searches for spots.
Since 2017, Glacier's annual visitors have skyrocketed. Add that to the fact that most visits take place during Going-to-the-Sun's short opening window from the end of June or early July until September or October, and you create an even larger problem. While Glacier has implemented different ways of managing congestion on this road, like requiring timed entries and vehicle reservations, 2026 is seeing controversial changes to this system that many fear will make traffic even worse.
Why Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road may have more traffic in the future
In 2021, Glacier National Park introduced a vehicle reservation system for Going-to-the-Sun Road, which helped mitigate some of the peak mid-day traffic. In 2025, it made further attempts to control traffic by instituting timed entries. These scheduled slots gave people a two-hour window during which they could enter the park, and then spend as much time as they wanted there. This staggered approach was an effective way to reduce traffic, as seen when Yosemite took away its timed entry system in 2023 and immediately saw a rise in terrible traffic and bottlenecking.
In 2026, the National Park Service announced that Glacier, along with Yosemite, Rocky Mountain, and Arches, will be getting rid of the reservation system to make the parks more accessible. Given the experience at Yosemite, one can reasonably assume this will lead to more congestion on Going-to-the-Sun Road. Add in a three-hour time limit at Logan Pass parking lot — the frequented stop along Going-to-the-Sun Road — and some visitors could choose to simply drive out and back without even stopping, potentially adding more traffic. There is, however, a shuttle you can take along the scenic drive that could mean less cars, but it's already proving to be difficult. It has limited seats, and typically sells out quickly, with people on Reddit complaining that tickets are gone in as little as 30 seconds.
Discussing the recent changes, Cassidy Jones, the senior visitation manager for the National Parks Conservation Association, told Outside Magazine: "Spreading visitors out over time makes the operations smoother for staff and visitors. With the reduced staff and record-setting interest in our parks, this could be a perfect storm for overcrowding, which will lead to damage to park resources." After all, tourists are being cautioned to avoid Glacier National Park in 2026.
How to avoid congestion on Going-to-the-Sun Road
If you simply want to beat the crowds while still having the chance to enjoy Going-to-the-Sun Road, consider driving it during the shoulder season. Be sure to check for road closures beforehand, as snow can fall as early as mid-September. Weekends and holidays are always the most popular times to visit, so avoid those. While some suggest going early in the morning, others note that because of the limited parking at Logan Pass, the lot can be full as early as 7:00 a.m., but if you want to simply drive through, this won't impact you.
There's another way to enjoy this scenic road, and this option can even come with no cars at all. Seasoned cyclists can bring their bikes and certain e-bikes and ride Going-to-the-Sun Road when cars are restricted in the off-season because of snow and road closures. This option is great for adventurous cyclists, and offers a unique experience that few get to enjoy. See the NPS website for important details and associated fees.
If you want to avoid Going-to-the-Sun Road completely, there are a few alternatives that are beautiful in their own right. A great choice is Highway 2, an easier drive than Going-to-the-Sun Road that also has a scenic 56-mile section from West Glacier to East Glacier. This route takes one to two hours by car, depending on your stops, and has views of canyons, mountains, and meadows.