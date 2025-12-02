The Popular National Park Tourists Are Being Cautioned To Avoid In 2026

As climate change continues to affect the world's various ecosystems and natural structures, certain places are attracting more tourists desperate to see them before they change irrevocably or disappear entirely. Known as last-chance tourism (LCT), this relatively new trend sees people visiting many of the world's natural wonders in increasingly unsustainable numbers. As one 2025 study found, these visitors often end up damaging the environments they're so desperate to see, speeding up their deterioration. LCT is also one of the main reasons why the beautiful Glacier National Park, known as the "Crown of the Continent," is on Fodor's No List for 2026.

The infamous No List has been a yearly occurrence since 2017, highlighting places around the world suffering from overtourism while also persuading people to stop visiting them. Glacier National Park's inclusion on the latest version comes as it's seeing its highest year-to-date visitor numbers in 2025. This is also off the back of a very busy 2024, when the national park saw its second-highest visitor numbers — around 300,000 more than 2023 — since opening in 1910. Visitor numbers were already high before this recent surge, consistently hitting around 3 million annually since 2019.

Although they're bringing in more revenue, these visitors are disrupting the park's environment in increasingly concerning ways. Greater motor vehicle congestion and trash accumulation are damaging the Glacier National Park's air quality, with raised carbon dioxide levels. Wildlife is also being disturbed, and the increase in wildfires is no doubt related to the park's higher temperatures, which are also melting glaciers faster. Fewer than 30 glaciers remain from the original 150, which is partly why so many people want to see them. The irony of this isn't lost on conservation activists, who believe the park is facing more threats to its environment than ever before and needs immediate changes to stop deteriorating.