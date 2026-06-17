The Most Finnish Town In America Is A Midwest Gem That's Getting Festive With Unique Competitions

The Finlandia Foundation National has referred to Hancock, Michigan, as the most Finnish town in America. Having personally traveled throughout Finland and to Hancock, I have to agree. This under-the-radar town in Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula will make you feel like you're in the heart of Finland, and local residents play a huge part. Finnish immigrants came to Hancock during the copper boom, and you'll still find many of their descendants there today. The Finnish American Heritage Center is also located in Hancock and operates a Finnish American Folk School. There's no doubting the significance of Finnish heritage in Hancock, and that's been solidified even more this year, as the town was declared the 2026 Finno-Ugric Capital of Culture — a first for a North American destination.

Hancock will be getting extra festive to celebrate this special achievement this summer. Just like Finland celebrates Midsummer (Juhannus), so does this Midwest gem. The annual event includes a Midsummer Pole Raising Ceremony, dancing, a bonfire lighting, and a parade. Visitors will likely see locals dressed in traditional Finnish attire. Perhaps the most outrageous part of the festivities is the unique competitions.

These aren't your run-of-the-mill Midwest fair tournaments. Instead of cheering on their favorite football team, Hancock locals will be rocking out as contestants strum air guitars. Rock music is huge in Finland, although they're particularly adept at playing instruments you can't see. The Air Guitar World Championship takes place in Oulu, Finland, each year, and in 2026, Hancock will host the first Michigan Air Guitar Exhibition. But that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the bizarre competitions that visitors can expect this summer in Hancock, Michigan.