Forget The Everglades, Visit Florida's Largest State Park For Boardwalk Swamp Trails And Rare Wildlife

There's a good reason the Everglades brings in a million visitors each year — the national park is home to many endangered species, trails, and unique outdoor experiences. But there's another great alternative for travelers interested in exploring the region's one-of-a-kind ecosystems. It's the 85,000-acre Fakahatchee Strand Preserve, the largest state park in Florida, featuring visitor-friendly boardwalks, swamp trails, and natural habitats for rare wildlife.

Located in Copeland, just over an hour's drive from Naples, Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park comprises a forested swamp that's about 20 miles long and 5 miles wide. It has four main areas for visitors to explore. The most popular highlight may be the 2,500-foot-long Big Cypress Bend Boardwalk, an elevated walkway that leads through a protected swamp and mangrove forest to an observation deck where you can spot alligators in the pond below.

"A hidden gem in the Everglades!" said one visitor on Google, who mentioned she saw alligators and deer while strolling along the boardwalk. "You feel completely immersed in the wilderness here." Visitors can access the Big Cypress Bend Boardwalk off U.S. 41 in the southern section of the park.