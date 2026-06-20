Forget The Everglades, Visit Florida's Largest State Park For Boardwalk Swamp Trails And Rare Wildlife
There's a good reason the Everglades brings in a million visitors each year — the national park is home to many endangered species, trails, and unique outdoor experiences. But there's another great alternative for travelers interested in exploring the region's one-of-a-kind ecosystems. It's the 85,000-acre Fakahatchee Strand Preserve, the largest state park in Florida, featuring visitor-friendly boardwalks, swamp trails, and natural habitats for rare wildlife.
Located in Copeland, just over an hour's drive from Naples, Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park comprises a forested swamp that's about 20 miles long and 5 miles wide. It has four main areas for visitors to explore. The most popular highlight may be the 2,500-foot-long Big Cypress Bend Boardwalk, an elevated walkway that leads through a protected swamp and mangrove forest to an observation deck where you can spot alligators in the pond below.
"A hidden gem in the Everglades!" said one visitor on Google, who mentioned she saw alligators and deer while strolling along the boardwalk. "You feel completely immersed in the wilderness here." Visitors can access the Big Cypress Bend Boardwalk off U.S. 41 in the southern section of the park.
Paddle and hike through south Florida's swamplands
Not far from the boardwalk, also off U.S. 41, is the main access point to another of the park's four key areas. The East River canoe launch is a jumping-off point for travelers to explore the beautiful tidal creek, which flows through lakes and picturesque mangrove "tunnels" en route to Fakahatchee Bay and the Ten Thousand Islands. Keep your eyes open for crocodiles and manatees: they're just two kinds of wildlife that visitors often observe along the park's waterways.
The third major area in Fakahatchee Strand Preserve is the Jones Grade trail and lakes, which travelers can access off State Road 29 near the Interstate 75 intersection in the northern section of the park. The Jones Grade trail leads through the swamp, where you could spot wood storks, black bears, bald eagles, and even Florida panthers in the wild. The route connects to a larger network of trails in the park, including the Pennington Post Trail, the Florida Trail, and the East Main Tram.
The lakes, like the East River, are another hotspot for paddling. While there's no equipment rental in the state park itself, you can bring your own canoe or kayak to launch in the preserve. Alternatively, rent one from a regional outfitter like Florida Adventures and Rentals in Marco Island, an upscale resort hub that's ideal for a luxurious beach getaway.
Plan a visit to Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park
Finally, the fourth area of the park is Janes Memorial Scenic Drive, a 6-mile dirt road that's open to cars. Located off State Road 29, it's a great way to access most of the park's swamp trails, which are helpfully numbered and labeled along the drive. It's also a wonderful way to discover Fakahatchee Strand Preserve's natural beauty and wildlife habitats, even if you're not inclined to hike or paddle. "It's Old Florida and unspoiled," reported one traveler. "We had three deer pass in front of us on the drive and enjoyed seeing several alligators, a red-tailed hawk, black snake, and a vulture extremely close up."
Fakahatchee Strand Preserve is open year-round from 8 a.m. to sunset. The fee to enter is $3 per vehicle. Many visitors visit the state park as a day trip from nearby destinations like Naples or Marco Island (which is about a one-hour drive), but there are closer lodgings nearby, including elegant cabins with river views at the three-star River Wilderness Waterfront Villas and budget-friendly accommodations at the simpler Everglades Adventures Hotel Suites by Ivey House. Both are located about 40 minutes away in Everglades City, a Gulf Coast gateway city tucked away in Florida's Everglades.