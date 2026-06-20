Nevada's First And Largest Military Outpost Is Now A Historic State Park To Camp, Paddle, And Hike

A Nevada riverside haven full of Wild West history, Fort Churchill State Historic Park comprises 200 acres preserved with the help of the National Park Service in 1935. Camping and picnicking facilities, along with a museum and visitors' center, were constructed while the adobe buildings were stabilized. Sagebrush, willows, and bluegrass thrive across the vast landscape while coyotes, mule deer, and foxes scamper through. Nevada's wild horses have also been spotted grazing the land.

Cottonwood trees offer shade to campers near the 20 sites suited for either RVs or tents. Although no hook-ups are available, a fire ring, picnic table, and charcoal grill offer campers some amenities. Yelpers recommend the campground, citing the tranquil, wide-open space, photogenic structures, and the camp's proximity to the ruins. They also share that the facilities are limited to pits in the ground or outhouses. Others appreciate the feeling of seclusion and privacy the abundant growth provides to some spots in the campground.

Through the park, the Carson River lazily runs its route to the Lahontan Reservoir — a full-day 15.8-mile journey by kayak or canoe for paddlers. Late-summer and into fall, the water may be too low to traverse, making spring and early summer ideal times for this trek. The Carson River is also a hidden Nevada fishing oasis teeming with trout if grabbing a pole over a paddle is preferred.