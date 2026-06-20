Nevada's First And Largest Military Outpost Is Now A Historic State Park To Camp, Paddle, And Hike
Ever been utterly immersed in the American West to the point it feels as if a Pony Express rider may gallop by at any moment? Fort Churchill State Historic Park in northwestern Nevada retains this Old West feel, and rightfully so. It was established as the Silver State's first military outpost in 1860, eventually becoming the largest as well.
Structural remnants of the adobe buildings that once served as barracks and soldiers' quarters, among other uses, are still strewn across the arid, high-desert Nevada landscape. They served as a point of protection for pioneers, area settlers, miners, as well as the riders tasked with traversing the mountains and plains to deliver mail. The fort was also a military supply depot before being shuttered in 1869. Today, it provides a peek into America's military past and the region's history as a booming silver mining hub along with abundant outdoor adventure as a state park.
Outdoor adventures in the old west
A Nevada riverside haven full of Wild West history, Fort Churchill State Historic Park comprises 200 acres preserved with the help of the National Park Service in 1935. Camping and picnicking facilities, along with a museum and visitors' center, were constructed while the adobe buildings were stabilized. Sagebrush, willows, and bluegrass thrive across the vast landscape while coyotes, mule deer, and foxes scamper through. Nevada's wild horses have also been spotted grazing the land.
Cottonwood trees offer shade to campers near the 20 sites suited for either RVs or tents. Although no hook-ups are available, a fire ring, picnic table, and charcoal grill offer campers some amenities. Yelpers recommend the campground, citing the tranquil, wide-open space, photogenic structures, and the camp's proximity to the ruins. They also share that the facilities are limited to pits in the ground or outhouses. Others appreciate the feeling of seclusion and privacy the abundant growth provides to some spots in the campground.
Through the park, the Carson River lazily runs its route to the Lahontan Reservoir — a full-day 15.8-mile journey by kayak or canoe for paddlers. Late-summer and into fall, the water may be too low to traverse, making spring and early summer ideal times for this trek. The Carson River is also a hidden Nevada fishing oasis teeming with trout if grabbing a pole over a paddle is preferred.
Fort Churchill Historic State Park offers a hike through history
Some 1.5 miles down the road from the abandoned adobe buildings, a two-story, fully intact and restored homestead built by Samuel Buckland in 1870 still stands, awaiting exploration by history buffs. Nearby, see replicas of Union soldiers along with authentic cannons, maps, and more from the fort's heyday at the Colonel Charles McDermit Visitor Center. Occasionally, a train may rumble by on tracks that have existed since the fort's founding.
Hike between the homestead, Buckland Station, and Fort Churchill along a riparian nature trail for 2.2 miles. It's an easy one-mile wander through the ruins where you can check out the explanatory signage along the way. In the Samuel Buckland Campground between spots 13 and 14 is the Stewart Trail, another way to simply stretch your legs in some scenic spots.
Keep in mind, Fort Churchill State Historic Park rests at a 4,250-foot elevation, making evenings chilly most of the year. Temperatures range between summer's smoldering 94-degree highs and evening lows swinging down to 58 degrees Fahrenheit. Just 30 minutes from one of Nevada's most historic towns, Dayton, the best way to reach Fort Churchill is by flying into the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and driving 48 miles to the park. Campsites are $20 a night for out-of-state visitors or $15 for Nevada residents. Entry into the park itself is $10 for visitors or $5 for Nevadans. But the history lessons and outdoor experiences are, to be cliché, priceless.