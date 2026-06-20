Between The Cascades And The Nevada Border Is NorCal's Mountain Getaway With Camping, Hiking, And Lava Tubes
Tucked into California's far northeastern corner is one of the most remote and scenically diverse mountain getaways in the state: Modoc National Forest. This 1.65 million-acre national forest not only offers adventure seekers opportunities to explore dense pine forests and wildflower-carpeted meadows, but also an array of volcanic peaks, rugged mountains, alpine lakes, high-desert plateaus, and more than 800 lava tube caves.
Because Modoc National Forest is nestled between the dramatic volcanic-rock mountains of the Cascades and the vast dry lakebeds of the Nevada border, and over a 3-hour drive from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, it may require some effort to reach. But it's one of those destinations where you could easily stay a week or a month without running out of things to do. Camp next to the high-altitude waters of Medicine Lake, roam with the wild horses through glens of pink pansies, hike to a 50-foot waterfall, and traipse through the vast fields of ancient lava rocks at Glass Mountain.
Discover why this national forest, which is full of opportunities to camp, hike, and explore lava tubes, bills itself as a stunning and adventurous vacation destination, "Where the West Still Lives."
Things to do in Modoc National Forest
Modoc National Forest is brimming with epic adventures and a wonderland of storybook scenery. Ride horseback through forests of juniper, pine, aspen, and willow trees, zoom past creeks and through grassy glens on a mountain bike, or marvel at the fields of black volcanic glass obsidian. You can also fish, boat, or swim at one of several lakes and reservoirs or at Pit River, one of California's five longest rivers. One of the best ways to see some of the park's most scenic views is on foot, along one of nearly 20 hiking trails.
Two of the most popular trails include the strenuous Summit Trail and the easy Clear Lake Trail. Starting near the Mill Creek Falls Campground and the 1.6-mile Clear Lake Trail, the Summit Trail is "quiet and majestic," according to AllTrails reviews. This challenging trek is approximately 22 miles out-and-back, winding past Patterson Lake and traversing meadows, ridge lines, and the western slopes of the Warner Mountains. "Trail is beautiful and unlike many other places California has to offer," reports a reviewer on AllTrails. Which is impressive considering that California is the U.S. state with the most national forests.
Located within Modoc National Forest is Lava Beds National Monument, one of the top national monuments in California, according to visitors. These ancient tunnels are dark, save for the occasional peekaboo beams of sunlight from above. As you duck, twist, (and in some cases, crawl) through the tunnels, you may discover cave floors covered in a permanent layer of ice and entrances etched in Native American pictographs. About two dozen caves are located near the Visitor Center, including Mushpot Cave, which is paved, lighted, and steps away from the parking lot. It's considered one of the easiest of the caves to explore.
Camping in Modoc National Forest
Camping at Modoc National Forest is ideal for visitors seeking solitude and peaceful vibes, as campsites rarely fill up, even on holiday weekends, and you can often snag a last-minute site. Both tent and RV campsites are available, and even a cabin that's possible to rent during the summer. You'll have a wide variety of options to choose from, including Cedar Pass Campground, which sits alongside a stream in the Warner Mountains, engulfed in ponderosa pine trees, and the historic Patterson Guard Station, a high-altitude cabin that rests next to the Summit Trail on the edge of a meadow enveloped by aspen and fir trees.
Some of the most popular campgrounds can be found around the shores of Medicine Lake, a remote lake encircled by a thick forest of pines at 6,770 feet above sea level. The five campgrounds at the lake are just a short hike away from the Medicine Lake Lava Flow, within a 15-minute drive from the Glass Mountain and Burnt Lava Flow Geologic Areas, and about a 30-minute drive from Lava Beds National Monument. Most of the campgrounds have vault toilets, some are RV-friendly, and all provide picnic tables, fire rings, and barbecue grills. The lake has 86 campsites, 16 of which can be booked in advance.
For a free, primitive camping option, the Reservoir C campground in the Devil's Garden Plateau has campsites on the water's edge and is one of the best places for stargazing, birdwatching, or spotting wild horses, elk, and even pronghorn antelope. Go in the spring and you'll be surrounded by a landscape blanketed in a rainbow of wildflowers, such as pink pansies, yellow primroses, pink and red owl clover, and purple lupine.