Between The Cascades And The Nevada Border Is NorCal's Mountain Getaway With Camping, Hiking, And Lava Tubes

Modoc National Forest is brimming with epic adventures and a wonderland of storybook scenery. Ride horseback through forests of juniper, pine, aspen, and willow trees, zoom past creeks and through grassy glens on a mountain bike, or marvel at the fields of black volcanic glass obsidian. You can also fish, boat, or swim at one of several lakes and reservoirs or at Pit River, one of California's five longest rivers. One of the best ways to see some of the park's most scenic views is on foot, along one of nearly 20 hiking trails.

Two of the most popular trails include the strenuous Summit Trail and the easy Clear Lake Trail. Starting near the Mill Creek Falls Campground and the 1.6-mile Clear Lake Trail, the Summit Trail is "quiet and majestic," according to AllTrails reviews. This challenging trek is approximately 22 miles out-and-back, winding past Patterson Lake and traversing meadows, ridge lines, and the western slopes of the Warner Mountains. "Trail is beautiful and unlike many other places California has to offer," reports a reviewer on AllTrails. Which is impressive considering that California is the U.S. state with the most national forests.

Located within Modoc National Forest is Lava Beds National Monument, one of the top national monuments in California, according to visitors. These ancient tunnels are dark, save for the occasional peekaboo beams of sunlight from above. As you duck, twist, (and in some cases, crawl) through the tunnels, you may discover cave floors covered in a permanent layer of ice and entrances etched in Native American pictographs. About two dozen caves are located near the Visitor Center, including Mushpot Cave, which is paved, lighted, and steps away from the parking lot. It's considered one of the easiest of the caves to explore.