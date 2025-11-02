The U.S. State With The Most National Forests Feels Like A Real-Life Postcard

Most Americans are familiar with our national parks and the wide range of landscapes and climates they showcase, but national forests often get less time in the spotlight. These government-protected lands are often just as picturesque as the stunning national parks. And the best part: They're more accessible for more people, as there are 154 national forests across the country compared to 63 national parks.

When it comes to national forests, just like with national parks, California reigns supreme. The Golden State boasts the most national forests of any state in the country with 20 overall, including two that bleed into Nevada and Oregon. Alaska might have the country's largest national forests, and Maine might have the most forest cover in the country, but California has the most individual national forests one can visit.

Don't expect them all to look the same, either. Like California itself, the forests vary in backdrop from dry landscapes to chilly mountain ranges topped with snow. Depending on where in the state you're visiting and what you're looking for, chances are you'll be able to find the national forest for you within arm's reach.