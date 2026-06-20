Nestled Between Memphis And Jackson Is Mississippi's Scenic Lake Haven For Fishing, Boating, And Camping

Southerners pride themselves on having some of the best recreational lakes in the country, from Alabama's Lake Martin, the perfect summer vacation destination for water recreation and wooded shores to Georgia's upscale Lake Oconee. However, those from Mississippi have a special place in their hearts for their own "Home of the 4-Pound Crappie," officially known as Grenada Lake. Not only is the fishing spectacular, but the lake is also an excellent spot to get a boat out on the water and has multiple camping opportunities for an extended stay in the great outdoors.

Located halfway between Memphis and Jackson, Grenada Lake is a 36,000-acre reservoir on the Yalobusha River in north-central Mississippi near the start of the Mississippi Delta. It was built and is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with flood control as its primary purpose. However, it has become a recreational centerpiece for the area in a boon for local and visiting outdoor enthusiasts. The closest town to the lake is also called Grenada, with a population of around 12,000. It's just a few miles southwest of the lake and provides easy access to all the supplies and gear you may need to ensure your time in and around the water is enjoyable.

Getting to Grenada Lake isn't too difficult, and there are several airports within a two-hour driving distance. The closest commercial airport is Tupelo Regional Airport (TUP) at just over 80 miles. The closest international airport is Memphis International Airport (MEM) at a driving distance of around 100 miles. For road-trippers, Grenada Lake is about 120 miles north of Jackson, Mississippi; 149 miles west of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and 269 miles east of Hot Springs, Arkansas.