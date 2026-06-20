Nestled In Yosemite National Park Is An Underrated Mountain Hike To Stunning Lakes And Wildflowers

Yosemite National Park is famous for its bucket-list hiking trails, from scenic paths to waterfalls to the iconic day hike to Half Dome. But some of the park's best hiking adventures aren't particularly well-known, like the Gaylor Lakes Trail. This underrated mountain hike offers stunning views of lakes and wildflowers.

The 2.6-mile round-trip hike, considered moderate in difficulty, isn't long. However, it begins at a high altitude of almost 10,000 feet and features a steep ascent into the mountains, so the journey can be unexpectedly tiring. The National Park Service suggests allowing yourself plenty of time (up to three hours), drinking plenty of water, and taking breaks along the way. Luckily, with spectacular natural scenery surrounding you throughout the trip, stopping for a hydration pause and a photo op isn't exactly a hardship.

The hike begins next to Tioga Pass, the eastern entrance to the park. The trail then climbs uphill to a ridge, where you'll take in gorgeous panoramic mountain views, including the majestic Mount Dana (13,061 feet), one of the highest peaks in the park, known for its pyramid-shaped summit. Then the trail slopes gently downhill to the beautiful Gaylor Lakes valley and the pristine, turquoise-blue Middle Gaylor Lake, framed by snow-capped peaks and green meadows. To add about a mile to the hike, continue onward (and upward) to Upper Gaylor Lake, quiet and striking with cold, clear water that reflects the surrounding mountains. After taking in the lake views, turn back and start retracing your steps back down to the starting point.