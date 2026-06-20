Vietnam's Coffee Capital Is Easily The Best Place For Rich Brews And Street Food

Buôn Ma Thuột is one of a few destinations where coffee culture and history blend — like in Hawaii. But Buôn Ma Thuột is the only place where you'll find the dramatically designed World Coffee Museum. With curvaceous architecture and stunningly swooping rooflines mimicking the traditional homes of the Ede, one of Vietnam's indigenous ethnic groups that have long populated the Dak Lak region, the museum contains over 10,000 relics spanning the caffeinated beverage's lengthy history and global migration. Among the items populating the 100-acre property's impressive concrete and wooden structures are early artifacts from Vietnam's pre-colonial coffee harvesting history, along with a coffee shop serving up specialty coffees including one of the world's rarest and priciest: kopi luwak.

Buôn Ma Thuột is an under-the-radar Vietnamese city heavily saturated with coffee culture. Within town, a 100-meter stretch dedicated to reading and sipping coffee can be found behind Buon Ma Thuot Cathedral in an alley off Phan Chu Trinh Street. Known as "coffee book street," it's a colorful cacophony of al fresco cafés, book stores, and coffee shops with street art murals guiding the way. Try one of the popular coffee drinks here such as robusta with sweetened condensed milk, coconut coffee with coconut milk, or egg coffee which adds a yolk to the rich steaming or iced beverage. Other ways to celebrate the bean in Buôn Ma Thuột are to tour the G20 Coffee Factory or taking one of the Trung Nguyen Coffee Tours.

A visit to the delectable and educational Trung Nguyen Coffee Village may be an all-day Xanadu for serious coffee aficionados. With coffee houses designed in traditional fashion and replica coffee villages, Google reviewers are impressed with how immersive the experience is, as well as its picturesque grounds, and the quality of coffees found here. Visitors can spend hours exploring the architecture, culture, and ancient artifacts of the region's native Central Highlands peoples, as well as sampling different coffee drinks in a serene setting.