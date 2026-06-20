8 Secret Historic State Parks Tourists Often Miss When Visiting Florida

Florida, America's Sunshine State, is home to 175 state parks. While some flock here because of the natural wonders, like beaches, forests, springs, and rivers, others come for a different reason: historic sites. With human habitation in the area dating back 14,000 years, this part of the United States has a lot of history to explore. From ancient burial mounds to the thousand-year Calusa Kingdom along the Gulf Coast to the forts of the Civil War, Florida's state parks preserve thousands of years of history for visitors to enjoy and learn about.

Although Florida has such an expansive history, many of these sites are missed by tourists. Instead, state parks focused on beaches and natural refuges tend to see more visitors. In particular, many of Florida's Pre-Columbian sites don't get many travelers, with some sites having fewer than 100 reviews on sites like Google Maps. In this list, you'll discover some of Florida's secret history-focused state parks.