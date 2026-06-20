Between Seattle And Tacoma Is A Quaint Suburb With Scenic Parks, Golf Greens, And Postcard Views

Washington's iconic Pacific Northwest views never cease to amaze, including the striking waterfronts and massive urban green spaces of its many signature cities. That majesty extends to suburbs, including the charming community of Newcastle, located between Seattle and Tacoma, about a 35-mile stretch. Blessed with verdant parks, expansive golf courses, and never-ending vistas, Newcastle is the kind of place that makes for a great day outing or a stop on a road trip. You can soak in those views whether you take a hike or play a round of golf. Or, those in the know might simply drive up a residential road or stay parked in a golf course parking lot for an unbeatable view of Seattle, as suggested by Reddit insiders.

This youngish city incorporated in 1994. A onetime farming village, Newcastle transformed into a mining hub starting in 1863. Extracting coal fueled Newcastle's growth till the last mine shuttered a century later. Named after the famous English mining town, the city plans to celebrate its heritage with the addition of a new park in 2026, featuring historic structures, including those where the miners lived. Planning a visit here is straightforward. Seattle, considered one of America's best seafood cities, is about 12 miles away, and Tacoma is about 35 miles. Just make sure to pad your drive times for traffic. For travelers venturing farther afield, Newcastle is around three hours from Vancouver, Canada, as well as from Portland, Oregon. If you want to stay put for a night, your best bet is bunking in nearby communities like Bellevue and Renton, with options from familiar names like Best Western, Extended Stay Suites, and Hyatt House.