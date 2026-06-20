Between Seattle And Tacoma Is A Quaint Suburb With Scenic Parks, Golf Greens, And Postcard Views
Washington's iconic Pacific Northwest views never cease to amaze, including the striking waterfronts and massive urban green spaces of its many signature cities. That majesty extends to suburbs, including the charming community of Newcastle, located between Seattle and Tacoma, about a 35-mile stretch. Blessed with verdant parks, expansive golf courses, and never-ending vistas, Newcastle is the kind of place that makes for a great day outing or a stop on a road trip. You can soak in those views whether you take a hike or play a round of golf. Or, those in the know might simply drive up a residential road or stay parked in a golf course parking lot for an unbeatable view of Seattle, as suggested by Reddit insiders.
This youngish city incorporated in 1994. A onetime farming village, Newcastle transformed into a mining hub starting in 1863. Extracting coal fueled Newcastle's growth till the last mine shuttered a century later. Named after the famous English mining town, the city plans to celebrate its heritage with the addition of a new park in 2026, featuring historic structures, including those where the miners lived. Planning a visit here is straightforward. Seattle, considered one of America's best seafood cities, is about 12 miles away, and Tacoma is about 35 miles. Just make sure to pad your drive times for traffic. For travelers venturing farther afield, Newcastle is around three hours from Vancouver, Canada, as well as from Portland, Oregon. If you want to stay put for a night, your best bet is bunking in nearby communities like Bellevue and Renton, with options from familiar names like Best Western, Extended Stay Suites, and Hyatt House.
Stay busy outside in Newcastle, Washington
Newcastle may not land on lists of top Washington suburbs worth visiting, but it has a plethora of gifts. With parks blanketing more than 160 acres, Newcastle keeps outdoor-types busy with playgrounds, walking paths, and space to run. Lake Boren Park has something for everyone with summer concerts, grass for games, and a lake primed for fishing stocked with rainbow trout, largemouth bass, and yellow perch. Stroll around the lake or take the walking paths to longer trails. A big draw that opened in 2024 is the CrossTown Trail boardwalk, an elevated walkway protecting the wetlands and connecting the lake's east and west sides. Other favorite hikes are the 3.5-mile May Creek Trail, a woodland path that used to be a railroad route following the edge of May Creek, or the gravel path of the Coal Creek Falls Trail that winds through ferns and over the bridge to a small waterfall. Windtree Park is a neighborhood spot for kids to play in climbing structures shaded by pine trees.
The good news in Newcastle is that even if you play a poor game of golf, you'll enjoy unparalleled views. From your perch at The Golf Club at Newcastle, you can see Lake Washington, Mt. Rainier, and Seattle's skyline and it's a vista that comes with a hefty green fee using dynamic pricing. Morning tee times on the weekend at the golf club's Coal Creek course can run $300, but plummet to about $120 after 4pm. Its China Creek course's views aren't as extensive so prices are 30 percent cheaper. The dress code requires collared shirts, mid-length shorts, and prohibits denim. There's much to see along the Seattle-Tacoma corridor, so make time to also stop at nearby Federal Way for scenic gardens and tasty eats.