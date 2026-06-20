Michigan's Graffiti-Covered Alley In Downtown Ann Arbor Is A Quirky Hidden Gem That Most Tourists Miss

Not everyone can agree on whether spray painting on a wall is considered a form of art or of vandalism, and as such, whether it should be admired or scrubbed away. But in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the answer seems to be emphatically on the side of art, at least when it comes to Graffiti Alley. It's a narrow pedestrian passageway that is nearly entirely covered in paint in an impressive display of free-for-all public art. You'll find it off of East Liberty Street in downtown Ann Arbor, and its location, hidden away between buildings, makes it easy to walk by and miss if you don't know what to look for.

A mural was originally commissioned for the alley from Katherine Cost in 1999; however, her piece, called "Infinite Possibilities," was graffitied over. Ever since, artists have been using these brick walls to create their own version of infinite possibilities, layering new and different pieces over previous works. When you look at the walls, you'll find varying levels of skill and artistry, but the one thing is consistent: it is colorful. That's in every sense of the word, as you may also see some colorful language in the form of expletives sprayed onto the walls.

It's a fun background for Instagram posts and selfies, making for a unique memory of your Michigan trip. As one person posted on Yelp, "Such a cute, fun vibe! So colorful and great to just walk in, but also has great photo opportunities. Also love to see the local community expressing themselves freely."