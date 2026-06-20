Michigan's Graffiti-Covered Alley In Downtown Ann Arbor Is A Quirky Hidden Gem That Most Tourists Miss
Not everyone can agree on whether spray painting on a wall is considered a form of art or of vandalism, and as such, whether it should be admired or scrubbed away. But in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the answer seems to be emphatically on the side of art, at least when it comes to Graffiti Alley. It's a narrow pedestrian passageway that is nearly entirely covered in paint in an impressive display of free-for-all public art. You'll find it off of East Liberty Street in downtown Ann Arbor, and its location, hidden away between buildings, makes it easy to walk by and miss if you don't know what to look for.
A mural was originally commissioned for the alley from Katherine Cost in 1999; however, her piece, called "Infinite Possibilities," was graffitied over. Ever since, artists have been using these brick walls to create their own version of infinite possibilities, layering new and different pieces over previous works. When you look at the walls, you'll find varying levels of skill and artistry, but the one thing is consistent: it is colorful. That's in every sense of the word, as you may also see some colorful language in the form of expletives sprayed onto the walls.
It's a fun background for Instagram posts and selfies, making for a unique memory of your Michigan trip. As one person posted on Yelp, "Such a cute, fun vibe! So colorful and great to just walk in, but also has great photo opportunities. Also love to see the local community expressing themselves freely."
Graffiti Alley is an ever changing public art space in Ann Arbor
Graffiti Alley in Ann Arbor isn't one of the big, well-known attractions in town, like Michigan Stadium, so it feels a bit like you've discovered a secret side of the city when you visit. It's not even on the radar for everyone who lives here. As one lifetime resident told WTOL 11, " [I was] walking through it all for the first time a couple of years ago [and] it surprised me."
Graffiti Alley is in Ann Arbor's walkable downtown, just a couple of blocks from the University of Michigan's Central Campus, nicknamed the "Harvard of the West." Each time you visit, the artwork is likely to be different, making it a living piece of art. "Graffiti Alley is constantly changing and mutating, like a block-long, multi-colored Etch-a-Sketch, or a graffiti tunnel lava lamp," one Yelp reviewer said. You might even see artists at work while you're there.
You can make your stop at Graffiti Alley a part of a weekend of fun in the college town of Ann Arbor. There's more street art to check out around town; The Ann Arbor Art Center (A2AC) has helped bring public art installations to the city, including a number of impressive murals. Many of them can be found within downtown, within walking distance of Graffiti Alley. For art of the more curated kind, the University of Michigan Museum of Art is about a 10-minute walk from Graffiti Alley.