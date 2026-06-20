Canada's First And Only Official Grizzly Bear Sanctuary Is A Pristine West Coast Wilderness For Animal Lovers

One of the biggest draws for tourism in western Canada is its wildlife. From whale watching along the Pacific Ocean to viewing elk and bighorn sheep in Jasper National Park, some of the world's most iconic animals call this country home. Canada has plenty of destinations which double as wildlife conservation zones as well. Among them is the Khutzeymateen Grizzly Bear Sanctuary, a refuge near British Columbia's border with Alaska.

The Khutzeymateen Grizzly Bear Sanctuary is the first and only section of Canadian land set aside specifically for the protection of grizzly bears. It's located at the end of the Khutzeymateen Inlet, a section of land also reserved for nature conservation. The deep blue water of this West Coast inlet is surrounded by huge evergreens and untouched mountainous scenery, creating quite a wilderness paradise. Khutzeymateen's natural beauty and its grizzly bear families even appeared in the Netflix documentary series "Wild Babies." The inlet and sanctuary are fairly off-the-grid, only accessible by boat, with only a few nearby towns. Even still, there are ways to get here while still keeping conservation top of mind.