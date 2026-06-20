Forget New England, Visit One Of Quebec's Most Charming Villages With Coastal Views And A Scenic Park

Many people choose to vacation in New England for its old-world coastal charm, punctuated by idyllic small towns and a rich historic atmosphere. While this region is filled with stunning areas, there is a Canadian region that offers just as much history and charm without all of the crowds. The province of Quebec is an underrated region for a serene getaway, and its scenic little villages rival those found around New England. One such village is Cap-Santé, a tranquil and historic community located on the Saint Lawrence River.

Cap-Santé has a population of just under 4,000 residents, yet despite its size, it boasts quite a robust history. First settled in 1677 during the French regime in North America, the village's name translates to "Point Health." According to local legend, several French soldiers fell incredibly ill before miraculously recovering to full health in the village church, earning the town its name. The church, the Église Sainte-Famille, is the centerpiece of the village. It's also one of the last remaining churches built during France's reign.

In addition to the Saint Lawrence River, Cap-Santé also sits along the Jacques-Cartier River, providing the village with numerous areas to take in stunning views of the water. Plus, the area is dotted with scenic parks and trees that add even more beauty to this picturesque village. A stroll through the historic streets will quickly reveal why Cap-Santé has earned a place in the Association of the Most Beautiful Villages in Quebec. From the coastal views to the beautiful landmarks, Cap-Santé is the perfect place to begin exploring all that Quebec has to offer.