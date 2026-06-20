Why More And More Tourists Are Taking Vacations To Peru In 2026

In 2026, the global travel landscape is reaching a breaking point due to overtourism, prompting travelers to say goodbye to traditional, overcrowded destinations and seek quieter, more restorative experiences that benefit the environment and local communities. This growing desire to unplug and seek meaningful travel experiences is one reason more tourists are choosing Peru this year. The South American country offers a compelling mix of nature, culture, and sustainable experiences that meet such expectations, with Lonely Planet ranking Peru among its best destinations for 2026.

According to first-quarter data released by Peru's Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism, the country welcomed 823,863 international visitors between January and March 2026 alone, a 3.5% increase, or roughly 28,000 more visitors, compared with the same period a year earlier. This change was driven largely by travelers from Chile, the United States, and Ecuador. North America alone accounted for 22.5% of these arrivals, with U.S. travelers making up 186,000 visitors. Perhaps most notable, however, is the rise in the so-called adventure travelers – tourists seeking active, nature-focused, and culturally immersive experiences.

Getting to Peru has also become easier, thanks to new airline co-marketing alliances, such as Level's direct routes connecting Barcelona to Lima, and the bilateral South Pacific air services agreement with Australia. Peru's tourism agency, PromPeru, is also deliberately reshaping the country's travel narrative toward more impactful, personalized experiences. Among its main initiatives is the integration of an advanced, conversational AI-driven itinerary planner into the official national tourism portal to simplify the organization of highly customized itineraries.