Florida's Best Walkable Boardwalks With Unmatched Seafood And Views
As a native Floridian, the beach was my second home. Walking along boardwalks full of bars, restaurants, and oceanfront views was something I never took for granted. From the tip to the panhandle, the coastal state is filled with a variety of wooden pathways along sandy shorelines, providing entertainment for visitors just as much as locals.
The Sunshine State's stunning ocean blues make for a pretty stiff competition to popular boardwalks along New Jersey or those in New England. Plus, it's Florida — which means the fresh seafood shacks from the Gulf to the Atlantic are unmatched. Trust me, I would know. Having lived in other coastal states (and even countries), there's nothing that compares to the fried calamari or buttery stone crab claws you can get at a Florida beach shack.
Whether you're visiting Sarasota, Pensacola, or south to Miami, you'll find nothing short of outdoor fun and tasty seafood bites, all while watching the sun glitter against the waves. From a local's perspective and top-rated Google reviews, we're highlighting six boardwalks that serve up a mean meal coupled with unforgettable, walkable viewpoints.
Hollywood Beach Boardwalk
The Hollywood Beach Boardwalk in South Florida is one of the best for families in the U.S. As someone who's been there many times, it has an old-school Florida vibe by day and a funky, lively atmosphere at night. Buildings are illuminated, and the boardwalk is full of street performers keeping pedestrians entertained.
Dining spots like Billy's Stone Crab and Ocean Grill & Bar serve items such as lobster, shrimp, calamari, and, of course, stone crab. Both spots have more than 4.5 stars on OpenTable and Google Maps, respectively, with customers noting that the waterfront views are part of the experience. The best part, everywhere is close enough to reach on foot.
John's Pass Village & Boardwalk
A 10-minute drive north of St. Pete Beach lies John's Pass Village & Boardwalk. The wooden planks hang over the water, giving guests direct views of boats passing through. From Friendly Fisherman's – John's Pass's longest-standing seafood hall — to Bamboo Beach Bar & Grill, one of the oldest bars along Madeira Beach, customers can enjoy a fresh fish filet with scenery complete with a pirate ship. For those who want to take home a fresh catch, walk over to the Wild Seafood Market at Don's Dock, selling fresh clams, oysters, and local shrimp.
Disney's Boardwalk
Disney's Boardwalk, part of a larger resort by the same name near Epcot in Lake Buena Vista, is probably the most unique pick of the list, as it backs up to Crescent Lake rather than a beach. Don't let that fool you, though. The ambiance leans into old-school American seaside nostalgia, the kind you'd find in New Jersey, where some of America's best boardwalks are located.
For your seafood fix, reserve a table at Flying Fish, which serves an elevated surf-and-turf menu with craft cocktails and has 4.4 stars on Google Maps. After your meal, walk along the romantic illuminated boardwalk and look out at the peaceful reflections on the lake.
Daytona Beach Boardwalk
Daytona isn't only known for its International Speedway, but also for its sparkling ocean blues. The family-friendly boardwalk is a major attraction for visitors, complete with gift shops, restaurants, and the Joyland Amusement Center. This walkable, retro-style carnival has rides, a Ferris wheel, go-karts, and arcade games just steps from the water.
The boardwalk is adjacent to the pier, home to a local icon, Joe's Crab Shack. The large two-story over-water building is not only hard to miss, but its second-floor outdoor seating overlooks the coastline. Enjoy a Captain's Plate with barbecue snow crab, fried shrimp, and fried fish filet paired with a Joe's Shaker Margarita.
Miami Beach Boardwalk
From the southern point of South Beach to Surfside, the Miami Beach Boardwalk spans 7 miles. This pedestrian and bike-friendly pathway offers scenic views of one of Florida's most popular destinations. Press the brakes when you reach CJ's Crab Shack, a beachfront location with a mouthwatering raw bar.
The skyscrapers, palm trees, and sandy shores provide the perfect mix between a buzzing metropolis and a peaceful escape. I used to work near the boardwalk, and the energy felt like a vacation, even on an ordinary Tuesday.
Pensacola Beach Boardwalk
Pensacola Beach was ranked the No. 1 beach in America in 2025, and I can attest to its beauty. The sand is not only powdery white but extremely silky, and the water is crystal clear. The boardwalk boasts nautical boutiques, tasty restaurants, and live music.
Eateries like Bounce feature peel-and-eat shrimp, grilled oysters, and seafood mac and cheese, giving an Americana twist on the fresh catch. Live music regularly fills The Shell, an open-air amphitheater, and the audience gets to enjoy it to the sound of the waves behind them.
From Hollywood to Pensacola, no two coastal towns are exactly alike, but a great seafood plate and even better views are always just a short walk away.