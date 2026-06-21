Florida's Best Walkable Boardwalks With Unmatched Seafood And Views

As a native Floridian, the beach was my second home. Walking along boardwalks full of bars, restaurants, and oceanfront views was something I never took for granted. From the tip to the panhandle, the coastal state is filled with a variety of wooden pathways along sandy shorelines, providing entertainment for visitors just as much as locals.

The Sunshine State's stunning ocean blues make for a pretty stiff competition to popular boardwalks along New Jersey or those in New England. Plus, it's Florida — which means the fresh seafood shacks from the Gulf to the Atlantic are unmatched. Trust me, I would know. Having lived in other coastal states (and even countries), there's nothing that compares to the fried calamari or buttery stone crab claws you can get at a Florida beach shack.

Whether you're visiting Sarasota, Pensacola, or south to Miami, you'll find nothing short of outdoor fun and tasty seafood bites, all while watching the sun glitter against the waves. From a local's perspective and top-rated Google reviews, we're highlighting six boardwalks that serve up a mean meal coupled with unforgettable, walkable viewpoints.