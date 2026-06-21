Less Than An Hour From Colorado Springs Is An Underrated State Park With Mountain Views, Camping, And Trails

Colorado Springs serves as the gateway to two of the Centennial State's most recognizable sights: the Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak. While remarkable to visit, the popularity of these scenic nature spaces also makes it harder to find some quiet solitude in the great outdoors. That's when you turn your eyes to Mueller State Park instead. Under an hour from Colorado Springs, tucked in Colorado's beautiful High Country, the preserve is an underrated spot for spectacular mountain views and lush hikes without the crowds that its well-known neighbors receive.

Nestled in the shadow of Pikes Peak and comprising 5,117 acres of wilderness, Mueller State Park is the kind of place where rich wildlife and tall trees dominate the slopes to create a cozy spot that feels removed from the hubbub of the city. Over 44 miles of trails criss-cross these landscapes of peaceful forests and meadows, inviting hikers, bikers, and even equestrians to experience this alpine scenery. There's also access to other outdoor pastimes, like hunting, picnicking, and geocaching, alongside camping options to extend your adventure in this unspoiled stretch of Colorado's mountains.

"We love coming here. People are usually friendly, it's mostly quiet, the views can't be beat," writes one past visitor on Google. "A hidden gem in Colorado," shares another. Conveniently, the state park is within easy driving distance of many Front Range cities, like Denver, Aurora, and Boulder, the "happiest city in America." Prepare to hand over a $10 vehicle pass (price listed as of this writing) at the entrance or purchase the Colorado Wild Pass for $29 — valid for one year and available to Colorado residents only — to access all the state parks.