Less Than An Hour From Colorado Springs Is An Underrated State Park With Mountain Views, Camping, And Trails
Colorado Springs serves as the gateway to two of the Centennial State's most recognizable sights: the Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak. While remarkable to visit, the popularity of these scenic nature spaces also makes it harder to find some quiet solitude in the great outdoors. That's when you turn your eyes to Mueller State Park instead. Under an hour from Colorado Springs, tucked in Colorado's beautiful High Country, the preserve is an underrated spot for spectacular mountain views and lush hikes without the crowds that its well-known neighbors receive.
Nestled in the shadow of Pikes Peak and comprising 5,117 acres of wilderness, Mueller State Park is the kind of place where rich wildlife and tall trees dominate the slopes to create a cozy spot that feels removed from the hubbub of the city. Over 44 miles of trails criss-cross these landscapes of peaceful forests and meadows, inviting hikers, bikers, and even equestrians to experience this alpine scenery. There's also access to other outdoor pastimes, like hunting, picnicking, and geocaching, alongside camping options to extend your adventure in this unspoiled stretch of Colorado's mountains.
"We love coming here. People are usually friendly, it's mostly quiet, the views can't be beat," writes one past visitor on Google. "A hidden gem in Colorado," shares another. Conveniently, the state park is within easy driving distance of many Front Range cities, like Denver, Aurora, and Boulder, the "happiest city in America." Prepare to hand over a $10 vehicle pass (price listed as of this writing) at the entrance or purchase the Colorado Wild Pass for $29 — valid for one year and available to Colorado residents only — to access all the state parks.
Explore the high elevation scenery and trails at Mueller State Park
Mueller State Park sits at an average elevation of 9,600 feet, and boasts one of the highest elevation points — Grouse Mountain, at approximately 9851 feet — found at any of Colorado's state parks. There's a steep yet short (at just one mile) trail that takes you to this high point and makes for a great route to begin your hiking adventures at this reserve. Admire the summit-top panoramas of jagged granite peaks and valleys from the overlook — but make sure to prep for the altitude sickness with certain foods when you visit.
A longer mountainous trek, this 4.5-mile looped path, is another popular hike here. It traces the scenic ridges and leads to overlook points like Lone Eagle and Red Tail for dramatic views of these verdant highlands. Those looking for a stress-free experience can embark on an easy-going pond loop — like the Cahill Pond and Lost Pond trails — instead. Besides being easy to traverse and generous with the views, these paths also expose you to the expansive alpine meadows of this area that are especially lovely in the summer months with colorful wildflower blooms blanketing these grassy fields.
Visiting in the fall is also popular, as that's when the dense aspen groves on these mountains change to shimmering golden for pretty views beneath vast blue skies. One hiker writes, "Mueller State Park is highly underrated. We planned to go further in to the mountains to find the changing aspens, but so glad we stopped here instead. Absolutely beautiful." Some of the trails here are shared with bikers and horseback riders, so make sure to watch out for them if you opt for a multi-use trail.
Book a stay at Mueller State Park, Colorado
Filled with fresh mountain air and picturesque woodlands, the campgrounds at Mueller State Park ensure you'll feel right at home in this mountain wonderland. With over 130 sites spread over a number of loops, the reserve offers options for all kinds of campers — from backcountry and electric sites to equestrian stays and walk-ins for those last-minute plans. There is no water and sewer hookups available, but there is a dump station. Past visitors praise the campsites for being spacious and private, alongside commending the clean facilities.
Guests who stay have access to coin-operated showers, vault toilets, hydrants, and playgrounds, while each site also has a fire ring and grill for visitors eager for some fresh camp meals. Staying at the park also means you'll be rewarded with some stunning sunsets when the mountains are silhouetted by vibrant rays for beautiful views every evening. Pets are allowed to join the adventure, though they are restricted from entering the trails.
If roughing it out in nature isn't your style, you can find comfort in reserving the three log cabins available at the park. Each of these accommodations comes with showers, full kitchens, a gas fireplace in the common area, heating facilities, and a private deck for a rustic experience without losing out on amenities. While cabins are available to book year-round, only a limited number of campsites and the facilities are available during the winter. Of course, the outdoor adventures don't have to end here. Drive 20 minutes away from the reserve to reach the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, a giant prehistoric park with one of the most diverse fossil deposits in the world.