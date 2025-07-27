A Giant Prehistoric Park Just Outside Of Colorado Springs Is One Of The Most Diverse Fossil Deposits In The World
When you think of majestic redwood trees, California should come to mind, as that's where most of them are found. You can walk among the world's tallest trees at the otherworldly Redwood National Park or America's "highest-rated state park," the lush California paradise of Humboldt State Park. However, there's an ancient redwood forest in Colorado, too, and although all that's left of them are stumps, these are some of the world's largest petrified tree remnants.
Located in Central Colorado, just 45 miles from the Colorado Springs Airport and about 120 miles from Denver International Airport, is Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument. The area is home to several redwood tree fossils, thought to have been more than 230 feet tall and upwards of 500 years old. One unique remnant found here is actually three trees that grew as one — this is the only known petrified redwood trio on Earth.
These redwood specimens join more than 1,700 fossilized species of plants, insects, and animals at Florissant Fossil Beds. You can learn about the world as it was 34 million years ago, in the late Eocene era, through these rich and diverse fossil deposits. These incredible, millions-of-years-old records of life range from microscopic diatoms to butterflies to 14-foot-wide sequoia stumps at this 6,728-acre site. Scientists studying these fossils discovered how life adapted, moved, or became extinct millions of years ago due to changes in temperature and seismic events — knowledge relevant today as our planet faces climate change again.
The fossils and trails of Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument
In addition to the massive redwood stumps, other fossils of note include trees that are now extinct and rare flying insects and birds whose fragile wings have been recorded in stone through the millennia. Of the 30+ vertebrate species that have been excavated here, the brontotheres are remarkable for their massive size: 8 feet tall and 2 tons.
There is no public Wi-Fi, so make sure you know where you're going before setting out. Stop by the Visitor Center to see the fossils exhibited there and to watch the 18-minute introductory video to learn about the geology, paleontology, and animal and human history that have made this site so important globally. There are some petrified tree stumps just behind the Visitor Center, and the site has eight trails that are interconnected, cover 15 total miles, and range from easy to moderate.
You'll see redwood stumps along the easy mile-long Petrified Forest Loop trail and walk on Ice Age gravel with mammoth remains on the Geologic Trail. The Ponderosa Loop is accessible to wheelchair users. Moderate trails provide a range of views and habitats like forests, meadows, aspen groves, and boulders. There's also the 1878 Hornbek Homestead to learn about the woman who established a prosperous ranch in the area.
The monument is a certified International Dark Sky Park where it's possible to view the Milky Way, planets, and comets. The Hornbek Homestead area is open 24 hours, so you can stargaze on your own or join a scheduled, organized program.
Other attractions and where to stay near Florissant Fossil Beds
If you've been inspired to hunt for your own fossils, travel 5 minutes from Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument to Florissant Fossil Quarry. Here, you can experience what it's like to excavate remains yourself. There is also the Pikes Peak Historical Society Museum, which tells the story of inhabitants of years gone by and displays a 439-pound smoky quartz stone. The underrated vacation destination of Colorado Springs, with historic sites, museums, and zoos, is 35 miles away. When visiting the city, be sure to visit Garden of the Gods, a free city park with incredible red rock formations.
Within a reasonable drive of Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, accommodations range from rustic cabins to luxurious resorts. Starting at around $167 per night, you can stay in a cabin or condo at Eagle Fire Lodge and Cabins in Woodland Park, just over 15 miles from the monument. The Cripple Creek Hospitality House and Travel Park is about 16 miles from the monument, with rates around $120. If you have deep pockets, book the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs. With two golf courses, tennis and pickleball courts, a spa, a pool with waterslides, and a range of restaurants, this 784-room property on 5,000 acres is a dream home base if you can afford upwards of $800 per night.