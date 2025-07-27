A Giant Prehistoric Park Just Outside Of Colorado Springs Is One Of The Most Diverse Fossil Deposits In The World

When you think of majestic redwood trees, California should come to mind, as that's where most of them are found. You can walk among the world's tallest trees at the otherworldly Redwood National Park or America's "highest-rated state park," the lush California paradise of Humboldt State Park. However, there's an ancient redwood forest in Colorado, too, and although all that's left of them are stumps, these are some of the world's largest petrified tree remnants.

Located in Central Colorado, just 45 miles from the Colorado Springs Airport and about 120 miles from Denver International Airport, is Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument. The area is home to several redwood tree fossils, thought to have been more than 230 feet tall and upwards of 500 years old. One unique remnant found here is actually three trees that grew as one — this is the only known petrified redwood trio on Earth.

These redwood specimens join more than 1,700 fossilized species of plants, insects, and animals at Florissant Fossil Beds. You can learn about the world as it was 34 million years ago, in the late Eocene era, through these rich and diverse fossil deposits. These incredible, millions-of-years-old records of life range from microscopic diatoms to butterflies to 14-foot-wide sequoia stumps at this 6,728-acre site. Scientists studying these fossils discovered how life adapted, moved, or became extinct millions of years ago due to changes in temperature and seismic events — knowledge relevant today as our planet faces climate change again.