One Of Spain's Prettiest Regions Is An Underrated Coastal Idyll With Beautiful Beaches And Scenic Small Towns
When most people picture a vacation in Spain, big cities like Barcelona and Madrid are often top of mind. Madrid, the country's capital, offers a metropolitan atmosphere with grand plazas, palatial architecture, and bustling neighborhoods. In the same vein, Barcelona is known for its historic basilicas, such as the Sagrada Família, and its lively Mediterranean beaches surrounded by the cityscape.
However, travelers looking to experience a quieter side of Spain may want to set their sights on an often overlooked region on the other side of the country: Rías Baixas. Located along the southwestern coast of Galicia, around 400 miles from Madrid, this picturesque region is made up of five estuarine inlets: the Ría de Muros y Noia, Ría de Arousa, Ría de Pontevedra, Ría de Vigo, and Ría de Miño.
A trip to Rías Baixas offers a very different experience from Spain's major cities. The area is known for its Celtic heritage, which comes to life during local festivals featuring traditional Galician music, dance, and the distinctive sound of the Galician gaita, a type of bagpipe. There, you'll also find uncrowded, crescent-shaped beaches with white sand and emerald-green waters, along with charming towns known for fresh seafood and Albariño — an acidic, aromatic white wine produced throughout the region.
Explore the lovely beaches and coastal towns of Rías Baixas, Spain
Located across from Vigo, Cangas is a town along the Ría de Vigo that offers the best of relaxation and outdoor adventure. The town features a variety of hiking trails, including Roteiro de Donón, a 5.6-mile loop through pine forests with several secluded beaches along the way. Nearby, visitors can enjoy other beaches such as Praia de Nerga and Praia de Barra, both known for their clear waters and mountain scenery. However, when planning a trip, visitors should keep in mind that Praia de Barra is a clothing-optional beach.
For travelers looking to spend more time by the water, Sanxenxo is a scenic resort town in the Ría de Pontevedra known for its seafood and easy access to some of the region's most beautiful beaches. Located just a five-minute drive from the center of town, Praia de Areas is a curved beach with fine white sand. Previous visitors note the water is calm enough for swimming, while others enjoy just lounging on the beach and watching the beautiful sunsets. The town is close to Praia da Lanzada, a long stretch of sand known for its clear blue waters. The beach is popular with surfers thanks to its consistent waves.
Also located along the shores of the Ría de Pontevedra, Combarro is a picturesque town known for its historic granite houses and rows of traditional hórreos, or elevated stone granaries dating back to the 18th and 19th centuries. Visitors can wander through its narrow stone streets before heading to the waterfront, where many granaries overlook Praia do Padrón.
Planning your visit to Spain's Rías Baixas region
Summer is considered the best time to visit Rías Baixas, although it is also the busiest season. With warm, dry weather, the conditions are ideal for exploring the region's sparkling clean Blue Flag beaches and coastal towns. As for where to stay in Rías Baixas, the type of trip you're planning matters.
Travelers interested in history may prefer Baiona, the first port in Europe to receive the caravel Pinta after Columbus' voyage to the Americas in 1493. If you're a foodie looking forward to enjoying fresh seafood paired with wine at eateries along lantern-lit cobblestone streets, Cambados — the birthplace of Albariño wine — may be the best travel base. Lastly, those wanting to explore multiple parts of Rías Baixas during a single trip may find Pontevedra a convenient option, as it's centrally located.
Travelers arriving by plane can fly into Vigo–Peinador Airport, the closest option for many destinations in the Rías Baixas region. Those traveling from Madrid, Spain's largest city by population, to the conveniently located Pontevedra can get there by rail, a journey that takes just over four hours.