One Of Spain's Prettiest Regions Is An Underrated Coastal Idyll With Beautiful Beaches And Scenic Small Towns

When most people picture a vacation in Spain, big cities like Barcelona and Madrid are often top of mind. Madrid, the country's capital, offers a metropolitan atmosphere with grand plazas, palatial architecture, and bustling neighborhoods. In the same vein, Barcelona is known for its historic basilicas, such as the Sagrada Família, and its lively Mediterranean beaches surrounded by the cityscape.

However, travelers looking to experience a quieter side of Spain may want to set their sights on an often overlooked region on the other side of the country: Rías Baixas. Located along the southwestern coast of Galicia, around 400 miles from Madrid, this picturesque region is made up of five estuarine inlets: the Ría de Muros y Noia, Ría de Arousa, Ría de Pontevedra, Ría de Vigo, and Ría de Miño.

A trip to Rías Baixas offers a very different experience from Spain's major cities. The area is known for its Celtic heritage, which comes to life during local festivals featuring traditional Galician music, dance, and the distinctive sound of the Galician gaita, a type of bagpipe. There, you'll also find uncrowded, crescent-shaped beaches with white sand and emerald-green waters, along with charming towns known for fresh seafood and Albariño — an acidic, aromatic white wine produced throughout the region.