Between Palm Springs And San Diego Is A California Community With Casinos, Wineries, And Charming Farms

Palm Springs and San Diego are arguably some of the most popular getaway spots in Southern California. However, in between these two cities is a lesser-known destination in North San Diego County that packs a punch: Valley Center. Located an hour from San Diego (and its international airport) and a little over two hours from Palm Springs, it's surrounded by sweeping hills and tree-lined highways. Valley Center is largely agricultural and is dotted with farms (some are even open to visitors), as well as wineries. The community certainly beckons nature enthusiasts, though visitors can also live it up and let loose at Valley Center's casinos. You can start your adventure in town by sipping and unwinding with local vino.

Your first stop can be Pauma Vista Vineyard, founded and owned by a husband-and-wife duo. "On a scale of 0-10, I'd rate all of their red wines a 10! Absolutely delicious," wrote an individual on Google. At the time of this writing, tastings are typically offered Friday-Sunday on Pauma Vista Vineyard's patio, overlooking orchards and rolling hills. Walk-ins are accepted for parties with fewer than six people.

There's also Hill Top Winery, which produces varieties like cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay. These can be savored along with Argentinian fare, like empanadas and other dishes. Likewise, reviewers on Google rave about Hill Top Winery's stellar views of Valley Center, with one individual writing, "Stay for the spectacular sunset, it's worth it!" Reservations are required at Hill Top Winery and can be made online.