This Underrated California Park Offers Pacific Views And Majestic Mountain Scenery

Though they're not as expansive as the Rockies or as ancient as the Appalachians, California's Sierra Nevada Mountains have a strong case for being the most magnificent mountain range in the United States. Whether you're experiencing the spectacular Mist Trail in Yosemite National Park or discovering under-the-radar gems like the ethereal Emerald Pools near Lake Tahoe, the Sierra Nevadas have some of the country's most unique mountain treasures. However, California is far from a "one mountain range" state, and much further south, the sunny terrain of Southern California has its own splendid mountain ranges to discover. Between Los Angeles and San Diego sits the marvelous Palomar Mountain State Park, a shining star of the Southern California mountains, and probably the best approximation of the Sierra Nevada you'll find outside of the Sierras themselves.

Located just a 1.5-hour drive north of San Diego, Palomar Mountain State Park is a grandiose showcase of Southern California's rolling mountain peaks and distinctive flora and fauna that often gets lost amid nearby major cities. Though it's not the highest peak in the region, Palomar Mountain may very well be the most beautiful. At the very least, it arguably boasts the best view from the summit. Situated as it is near the coast, Palomar Mountain offers extraordinary views of the Pacific Ocean on top of its stunning vistas of the mountains further inland. Altogether, Palomar Mountain State Park is one of California's most underrated mountain destinations, and a can't-miss experience for anyone exploring the hidden wonders outside of San Diego.