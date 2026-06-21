Between Buffalo And Rochester Is A Peaceful Lake Ontario State Park With Disc Golf And Campsites

On the southern shore of Lake Ontario, situated between Buffalo and Rochester in New York, is the peaceful Lakeside State Park. The 744-acre park sits about an hour and 20 minutes northeast of Buffalo and 45 minutes west of Rochester. Visitors must pay a small entrance fee during peak season, but entry is free for those with an Empire Pass card and for all visitors during the off-season

The park was established in 1968 and was once comprised of cottages, orchards, and farms, according to NYFalls. The foundations of the previous cottages are visible at some of the campsites. The campgrounds are nicely wooded and right by the lakeshore, with 4 miles of trails for hiking and biking spread throughout the park. Visitors can also play a round of disc golf at the park's two lakeside courses or enjoy a picnic with views of the water.