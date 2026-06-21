Between Buffalo And Rochester Is A Peaceful Lake Ontario State Park With Disc Golf And Campsites
On the southern shore of Lake Ontario, situated between Buffalo and Rochester in New York, is the peaceful Lakeside State Park. The 744-acre park sits about an hour and 20 minutes northeast of Buffalo and 45 minutes west of Rochester. Visitors must pay a small entrance fee during peak season, but entry is free for those with an Empire Pass card and for all visitors during the off-season
The park was established in 1968 and was once comprised of cottages, orchards, and farms, according to NYFalls. The foundations of the previous cottages are visible at some of the campsites. The campgrounds are nicely wooded and right by the lakeshore, with 4 miles of trails for hiking and biking spread throughout the park. Visitors can also play a round of disc golf at the park's two lakeside courses or enjoy a picnic with views of the water.
A peaceful beach with lake views and disc golf courses
The Lakeside State Park Shore Winds Disc Golf Course is right by the beach, where you'll find a scenic 18-hole course called Wind Rush Alley. This decently challenging disc golf course features three spots to tee off from, taking players through diverse terrain along the lake and inland wooded areas.
Next to it is The Beast, another 18-hole course that is well-rated on Google Reviews and was described by one visitor as a "Real fun course, real hard. Long ranges mostly, diverse terrain and obstacles." It has a greater difficulty than its neighbor and also provides three teeing locations. These courses host several competitive tournaments throughout the year.
There is parking available near the beach and disc golf courses, and a group pavilion is available to rent. If you need supplies, the upstate New York village of Medina is about 20 minutes south of the park.
Plenty of wooded campsites with amenities
Camping is one of Lakeside State Park's primary draws, with 274 campsites available and electrical access at most sites. The campground is equipped with showers, dumping stations, laundry facilities, restrooms, and a convenience store, while a playground and nearby sports fields offer additional recreational options, according to New York State Parks.
Reservations are accepted online up to nine months ahead of arrival, and some park facilities are accessible to visitors with mobility concerns. Visitors can expect an uncrowded camping experience, with one past camper on Google noting they "Love how clean the bathrooms are and how quiet the campground is at Lakeside. Such a calm, quiet, serene environment."
The camping season runs from mid-May to mid-October. The park is generally open all year, but please check with New York State Parks, as occasional closures can sometimes happen. After camping lakeside, move deeper inland to the nearby "Grand Canyon of the East", Letchworth State Park. For the more adventurous, take a zipline to get an up-close and personal view of Niagara Falls.