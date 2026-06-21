Between Fort Wayne And Elkhart Is Indiana's Former 'Marshmallow Capital' With A Walkable Downtown And Murals

Indiana is known as "the crossroads of America," and if you take a look at one of the state's northeastern communities, you might see why: a city blending historic Jewish heritage with a large Hispanic population, adjacent to Amish Country, self-proclaimed as the "Marshmallow Capital" of the U.S., and boasting dozens of murals throughout a walkable downtown. All that and more is found in Ligonier (pronounced "lig-uh-neer"), a small city with about 4,500 residents in the heart of Noble County. Located 40 miles northwest of Fort Wayne (where you'll find the closest major airport) and 30 miles southeast of Elkhart, Ligonier is a unique little crossroads of its own.

An early settler renamed what was once the Elkhart River Strawberry Valley after his hometown in Ligonier, Pennsylvania. A large Jewish community developed, including notable Prussian-Jewish immigrant Solomon Mier, who manufactured horse-drawn buggies and later, early automobiles. His pink Queen Anne home, built in 1901, is now a bed and breakfast known as the Solomon Mier Manor (the only public lodging in town). Another landmark is Ahavath Sholom, a German-Gothic Jewish temple with stained-glass windows built in 1889, and now a private residence. Many Victorians built in this era can be seen as part of the city's Historic District, as well as dozens of murals depicting historical landmarks and scenes.

Then came marshmallows. Kidd & Company, a Chicago-based confectionery company, moved operations to Ligonier in 1945. WWII sugar shortages sent most sweet treats into scarcity, but marshmallow became a sweetener substitute, a boon for Kidd & Co., which adopted the moniker "Marshmallow Capital." The company also became the first to make Kosher marshmallows. Though Kidd & Co. sold in 1996, Ligonier's Marshmallow Festival still commemorates its history each September, with a themed weekend of marshmallow baking competitions, parades, fireworks, rides, games, and craft and food vendors.