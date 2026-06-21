North America's Largest Tree Is A Majestic West Coast Gem Nestled In Sequoia National Park

Nestled in the Sierra Nevada mountains, of east-central California, lies Sequoia National Park, America's second-oldest park filled with towering trees. Referred to as the "Land of Giants" precisely for its mammoth inhabitants, this protected area, together with the adjacent Kings Canyon National Park, is jointly managed as one site by the United States' National Park Service. Together, they contain one-third of the world's naturally occurring sequoias within just 75 groves. One of these groves is Giant Forest, a shady spot that hosts about half of our planet's longest-living trees. And here you'll find General Sherman, the largest tree in North America (and the world) and a breathtaking West Coast gem.

General Sherman, named after Union Army commander William Tecumseh Sherman, is a giant sequoia (Sequoiadendron giganteum). It has a volume of roughly 52,000 cubic feet, and its trunk alone weighs about 1,400 tons. At a height of 275 feet, this tree is almost as tall as the Statue of Liberty. It's not quite the highest, though — the Guinness World Records' "Tallest Tree Living" distinction goes to Hyperion, an impressive coast redwood (Sequoia sempervirens) soaring around 380 feet (but you should avoid this majestic California redwood or face a fee and jail time).

While it's rude to ask an elder their age, estimates place General Sherman somewhere between 2,100 and 2,700 years old. It may have been a sapling during the Roman Empire, and it lived through European colonization and the American Civil War. If trees could share memories, this one would regale you with fascinating tales from bygone eras. But until that happens, you'll have to settle for standing at its base in quietude, breathing in its sweet, piney scent and craning your neck up in awe of Earth's largest living organism.