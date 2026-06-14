14 Stops To Hit On The Ultimate California Road Trip

California is the U.S.'s third-largest state by area after Alaska and Texas, but it holds the distinction of being the nation's largest by population with about 39.5 million residents. It also has one of the most diverse arrays of geographical features, with a huge coastline, a temperate rainforest, dramatic mountains, and expansive deserts home to one of the hottest places in the world. Rather than choosing just one or two places to visit, what about setting aside four or five weeks for a road trip you won't forget? Experience spectacular landscapes and iconic landmarks, including all nine of its national parks, during a trip like no other.

The looped journey below covers over 2,100 miles if you stick to the most expeditious route, but we definitely recommend detouring along the way if you have the time, as this is far from a comprehensive list of everything the state has to offer. While we're starting in San Diego, you can choose to launch from anywhere. You'll just want to keep the weather in mind. The longer you travel, the more seasonal changes will affect your journey. The desert gets intensely hot in the summer, and many mountain roads, such as Tioga Pass to Yosemite, are impassable until about mid-May or early June and typically close again by mid-November. Late spring or early to mid-fall are great times to hit everything.

To compile this list, we relied on the author's experiences living in and traveling around California, plus Google Maps, regional tourism sites, and reviews of specific attractions on TripAdvisor and Google. From the soaring Sierras to hundreds of miles of beautiful beaches, read on for 14 of the most epic stops on the ultimate California road trip.