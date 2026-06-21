Canada's Abandoned Roadside Attraction In New Brunswick Is Now A Campground With Haunting Beauty

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While you might expect to find a moose in the Canadian wilderness, you might not expect it to be made of concrete and share its domain with a giant lobster. Nevertheless, these are two of the cast members scattered among the campground of Animaland Park in rural New Brunswick. Though the spot serves campers these days, it began as the artistic personal project of a single sculptor named Winston Bronnum. A New Brunswick native, Bronnum embraced the medium of concrete after his early wooden sculptures went up in flames, as the Telegraph-Journal reports. The site where he crafted his concrete beasts and propped them up among the woods in the 1960s and '70s was Animaland.

Animaland grew into a cross between an eccentric artist's studio, a roadside attraction, and a playground. Old postcards on eBay from the original Animaland describe it as a "sculptured zoo" and depict children climbing and playing on the various animal creations. Fronting the concrete zoo was a caricatured, emaciated-looking racehorse sculpture named "Blow Hard," per Taddle Creek Magazine. While this sculpture leaned into the surreal, others were highly realistic, to the point that one visitor reportedly got scared by a skunk statue.

After Bronnum died in 1991, Animaland was left abandoned to the elements for a couple of decades. It was reopened in 2016 and converted into a campground, with the animal sculptures lending it a fantastical, if slightly unsettling, atmosphere.