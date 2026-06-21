'The Gateway To Alberta' Is Canada's Charming Border Village With A Local Rodeo And Duty Free Store
A tiny village of around 260 residents in the Canadian Prairies isn't usually the first place that comes to mind when you think of a bustling international hub. But that's precisely what you'll find in Coutts, Alberta, known as the "Gateway to Alberta" since its humble beginnings in 1890. Once a railroad destination, the charming village of Coutts is now home to a busy Canada-U.S. border crossing, with Montana just steps away to the south. Nearly half a million trucks and over a million tourists cross the border here each year.
It's believed that Coutts is named after Baroness Angela Burdett-Coutts, a wealthy English philanthropist who funded early transportation in the area. The Indigenous Blackfoot people — also called Niitsítapi — have inhabited the region for millennia, with origins dating back 18,000 years. Today, Coutts and the neighboring community of Sweetgrass, Montana, are interdependent — the two villages share infrastructure like water and power, as well as emergency response crews, reports CBC.
In addition to the border crossing, Coutts is known for its annual "Coutts Days" celebration. Held for three days in June, the action-packed event features a traditional rodeo and mutton busting competition, as well as a parade, agricultural fair, baseball tournament, activities for kids, live music, beer garden dance, pancake breakfast, and fireworks. It's an event that the whole community looks forward to each year. Travelers wanting even more rodeo action can head north to Calgary, Alberta, the "country music capital of Canada" full of Nashville vibes.
Duty-free shopping in Coutts, Alberta
Coutts is home to one of around 30 locally-owned duty-free stores at land borders across Canada. Altan Duty Free allows travelers to shop for certain items without taxes before crossing the border into Montana. Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, this standalone store stocks everything one might expect from a typical duty-free shop, including fragrances, cosmetics, liquor, and skincare products. The store also carries Canadian-themed goods, such as moose plush toys and maple syrup. In online reviews, shoppers report a wide selection of items for reasonable prices. "This is the best duty free shop on this side of the Mississippi," wrote one customer on Google.
Aside from shopping, the Altan Duty Free store has everything travelers needs for a quick pit stop, including restrooms, snacks, an ATM machine, and currency exchange. The shop also allows you to print and fax documents, which might be handy for those who need last-minute paperwork to cross the border. Shoppers heading southbound to the United States can enjoy even more retail therapy two hours away at the Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls, Montana, the state's oldest mall with plentiful shops and yummy eats – just without the duty-free perks.
Things to do in and around Coutts, Alberta
There's more discover in Coutts beyond duty-free shopping. For a tasty meal, head to Hills of Home Cafe and BnB. The menu includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner classics. "This little, out-of-the way restaurant [...] serves food as good as a New York deli," reads one Google review. "Their beef dip sandwich may be the best I ever had." Art enthusiasts can browse locally-made pottery at Out of the Fire Studio, based at the Historic Coutts Village School and run by artist Cindy Clarke.
Visitors will find more places to shop and dine in the nearby town of Milk River, around 12 miles north of Coutts. Milk River is also considered a gateway to Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park. This incredible park protects the largest collection of Indigenous rock art in North America. A designated UNESCO World Heritage Site, the park contains thousands of Blackfoot petroglyphs and pictographs carved into sandstone cliffs surrounding the Milk River, some dating back to 4,000 BCE.
The nearest travel hub to Coutts is Lethbridge Airport (YQL), located in the city of Lethbridge just over an hour north of the border crossing. The airport offers direct flights to and from Calgary. Road trippers approaching from the American side can cruise Interstate 15 from Great Falls, Montana, reaching Coutts in about two hours. Around 90 minutes south of Great Falls is the booming city of Helena, tucked between national parks.