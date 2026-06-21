'The Gateway To Alberta' Is Canada's Charming Border Village With A Local Rodeo And Duty Free Store

A tiny village of around 260 residents in the Canadian Prairies isn't usually the first place that comes to mind when you think of a bustling international hub. But that's precisely what you'll find in Coutts, Alberta, known as the "Gateway to Alberta" since its humble beginnings in 1890. Once a railroad destination, the charming village of Coutts is now home to a busy Canada-U.S. border crossing, with Montana just steps away to the south. Nearly half a million trucks and over a million tourists cross the border here each year.

It's believed that Coutts is named after Baroness Angela Burdett-Coutts, a wealthy English philanthropist who funded early transportation in the area. The Indigenous Blackfoot people — also called Niitsítapi — have inhabited the region for millennia, with origins dating back 18,000 years. Today, Coutts and the neighboring community of Sweetgrass, Montana, are interdependent — the two villages share infrastructure like water and power, as well as emergency response crews, reports CBC.

In addition to the border crossing, Coutts is known for its annual "Coutts Days" celebration. Held for three days in June, the action-packed event features a traditional rodeo and mutton busting competition, as well as a parade, agricultural fair, baseball tournament, activities for kids, live music, beer garden dance, pancake breakfast, and fireworks. It's an event that the whole community looks forward to each year. Travelers wanting even more rodeo action can head north to Calgary, Alberta, the "country music capital of Canada" full of Nashville vibes.