The 6 Best Seafood Restaurants In Charleston That Aren't Hyman's

If you do a quick search for seafood restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, Hyman's Seafood is at the forefront. With 49,000 Google reviews and a rating that hovers just shy of 5 stars, it's no surprise that's where most searches land. But Charleston's culinary reputation has been decades in the making. From James Beard nods for fresh caught eats to local "best of" titles backed by loyal customer bases, this coastal city has built a culinary scene deep enough that passing up the obvious choice barely makes a dent. With that in mind, we found six standout eateries aside from Hyman's that offer premier seafood experience.

Places like Hank's Seafood Restaurant, Magnolias, and 167 Raw Oyster Bar aren't just popular — they also have dynamic menus. Raw seafood bars, Lowcountry boils, and lobster sandwiches all color the menu, ensuring there's something for every craving. So, where should you go instead of Hyman's? These six places live up to the hype and have plenty of range beyond the city's most famous name.