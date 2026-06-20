The 6 Best Seafood Restaurants In Charleston That Aren't Hyman's
If you do a quick search for seafood restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, Hyman's Seafood is at the forefront. With 49,000 Google reviews and a rating that hovers just shy of 5 stars, it's no surprise that's where most searches land. But Charleston's culinary reputation has been decades in the making. From James Beard nods for fresh caught eats to local "best of" titles backed by loyal customer bases, this coastal city has built a culinary scene deep enough that passing up the obvious choice barely makes a dent. With that in mind, we found six standout eateries aside from Hyman's that offer premier seafood experience.
Places like Hank's Seafood Restaurant, Magnolias, and 167 Raw Oyster Bar aren't just popular — they also have dynamic menus. Raw seafood bars, Lowcountry boils, and lobster sandwiches all color the menu, ensuring there's something for every craving. So, where should you go instead of Hyman's? These six places live up to the hype and have plenty of range beyond the city's most famous name.
Hank's Seafood Restaurant
Just across the way from the Charleston City Market, you'll find Hank's Seafood Restaurant. It won Best Seafood in 2026, according to the Charleston City Paper, and the public agrees — it has a 4.7-star rating on Google Reviews. "The appetizers were amazing, the main dishes were just as good, and everything tasted fresh and well made," one guest mentioned. Favorite dishes include the butter poached lobster & lump crab cake, as well as the seafood tower. Hank's is also known for locally sourced fish, prioritizing seafood treats that are caught along the South Carolina coast.
The Ordinary
The Ordinary is led by Chef Mike Lata, an esteemed and masterful culinary artist who helped put South Carolina's seafood cuisine on the map. The oyster hall was recognized as a finalist for Best New Restaurant by the James Beard Foundation in 2013, and, five years later, Chef Lata was a semifinalist for the Outstanding Chef award for his work at this location. Their menu includes New England style fish chowder, Maine lobster rolls, and — for guests seeking options beyond seafood — pork schnitzels. Plus, it's only a convenient 10-minute walk from the Charleston Museum.
167 Raw Oyster Bar
From 2025's Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Awards to Yelp's Top 100 U.S. Restaurants in 2026, 167 Raw Oyster Bar was an easy choice for this list. Also located minutes away from the Charleston City Market, this no-reservations oyster bar often has a line out the door. So, while you could easily make a reservation at other spots around the city, many customers say this this place is worth the time in line. The menu backs up its sparkling reputation, offering robust lobster rolls, an oyster list, and a caviar service.
Magnolias
If you're looking for a date night spot and don't want to go to the usual seafood joint, we recommend Magnolias. Tripadvisor gave it a 2025 Traveler's Choice Award as one of the best date night restaurants in the U.S. Its Southern charm and elevated interior create the perfect atmosphere to enjoy Lowcountry bouillabaisse and shellfish gumbo — plated in a refined dining room designed for slower, more intimate evenings. Located near Waterfront Park, continue the evening with a romantic stroll by the Pineapple Fountain after dinner.
The Darling Oyster Bar
Buttery lobster rolls, meaty crab cakes, and baked oysters fill the menu at The Darling Oyster Bar, located just minutes from the Charleston Museum. However, perhaps unexpectedly, one of its major draws that The Darling Oyster Bar is known for is its incredible cocktail program. Southern Flavor Magazine named this hotspot's Bloody Mary the best in the Holy City. Additionally, guests praise its chic aesthetic, noting that "[everything] from the decor to the floor was stunning."
King Claw - Juicy Seafood & Bar
King Claw – Juicy Seafood & Bar (also sometimes called The King Claw) serves up a classic Lowcountry seafood boil, which is one of the five must-eat dishes when visiting Charleston. This traditional, Cajun-style dish comes in a bag of seasoning filled with a variety of combinations, including snow crab, shrimp, and sausage. Located in West Ashley in an unassuming shopping center, it's truly a hidden gem. The King Claw even made it on OpenTable's Diner's Choice list. If you want to learn more about the seafood scene in Charleston see some more locally-sourced hotspots that serve Michelin-quality seafood.