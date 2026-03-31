Charleston's Delicious Seafood Restaurant Serves Only Locally-Sourced Goodness With Michelin Quality
Located on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, it's no surprise that Charleston, South Carolina, is known for its seafood. In fact, the city is part of a seafood trail along the coast that connects delectable dishes with history, culture, and views. One local restaurant in particular has been recognized by Michelin for its delicious seafood meals and locally-sourced ingredients: Husk.
Located a few blocks from Charleston's Rainbow Row, a historic street full of pastel-colored homes, Husk is housed in a restored two-story Victorian house with a two-story front porch and a remarkable garden. Inside, the brick walls show the home's history while patterned booths and a sleek bar add a modern touch. Local landmarks such as Rainbow Row and the Pineapple Fountain are just a short walk away, making it easy for visitors to schedule a meal at Husk in the middle of a busy day of exploring the sights.
In 2025, Husk was featured in the first-ever Michelin Guide American South, earning a recommendation praising its "Southern favorites prepared with notable care: pimento cheese with country ham and biscuits, cornbread, fried catfish." The Michelin Guide entry concludes, "Pies, cakes and a generous dose of warm hospitality make for a complete experience at this Southern staple."
What reviewers say about Husk
In addition to the Michelin recommendation, Husk has stellar ratings on review platforms, with a 4.5 average on Google reviews, a 4.3 on TripAdvisor, and a 4.0 on Yelp. Many call the restaurant a delicious option for a special night out, such as birthday dinner, an anniversary, or simply a night out while traveling. "We visited Husk recently and we both agreed it was the best meal we ever had," writes one Google reviewer who shared a romantic meal with her partner.
You'll see many seafood dishes on the menu. Traditional dishes like the shrimp and grits on Husk's brunch menu let you cross off some of the five must-eat dishes when visiting Charleston, while dishes like the yellowfin tuna crudo on Husk's dinner menu show a more modern take on Southern cuisine. "I had the soft shell crab, and it was hands down one of the highlight meals of my trip — perfectly prepared and packed with flavor," writes one Google reviewer.
Many reviewers praise the restaurant's farm-to-table approach. Husk prioritizes working with local farms and seafood markets, so the menu changes according to what's in season. "When I was visiting, it was blue crab season. I ordered the blue crab Benedict for my main course and it simply blew my mind," recounts one Yelp reviewer, who notes, "I seriously think about the experience at least once per month." In addition to its first location in Charleston, Husk also has locations in Nashville and Savannah with similarly strong reviews (though no Michelin recommendations — yet).