Charleston's Delicious Seafood Restaurant Serves Only Locally-Sourced Goodness With Michelin Quality

Located on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, it's no surprise that Charleston, South Carolina, is known for its seafood. In fact, the city is part of a seafood trail along the coast that connects delectable dishes with history, culture, and views. One local restaurant in particular has been recognized by Michelin for its delicious seafood meals and locally-sourced ingredients: Husk.

Located a few blocks from Charleston's Rainbow Row, a historic street full of pastel-colored homes, Husk is housed in a restored two-story Victorian house with a two-story front porch and a remarkable garden. Inside, the brick walls show the home's history while patterned booths and a sleek bar add a modern touch. Local landmarks such as Rainbow Row and the Pineapple Fountain are just a short walk away, making it easy for visitors to schedule a meal at Husk in the middle of a busy day of exploring the sights.

In 2025, Husk was featured in the first-ever Michelin Guide American South, earning a recommendation praising its "Southern favorites prepared with notable care: pimento cheese with country ham and biscuits, cornbread, fried catfish." The Michelin Guide entry concludes, "Pies, cakes and a generous dose of warm hospitality make for a complete experience at this Southern staple."