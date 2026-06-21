Between Tampa And Fort Myers Is A Thriving Curated Community With Outdoor Dining And Sporting Events

Florida's Gulf Coast is one of the Sunshine State's most popular places for tourists, residents, and retirees alike. With sugar-white sandy beaches that stretch for miles, bountiful natural wetlands that are the largest in the country, and vibrant cities like Tampa and St. Petersburg, it's no wonder this area is so popular. For those looking for a gateway here, Lakewood Ranch is the place to go. Located an hour south of Tampa and an hour and a half north of Fort Myers, this town is situated beside I-75 amid a network of wetlands, ponds, lakes, and rivers.

Rather than developing organically over the course of decades or hundreds of years, as with many cities, Lakewood Ranch was meticulously planned out from its inception. The community was built in 1994 after decades of agricultural and ranch use on the land. Today, the area has a population of around 74,000 people and has all the hallmarks of a Florida hotspot, like ample golf opportunities, great shopping, and some of the state's most highly rated schools.