Between Tampa And Fort Myers Is A Thriving Curated Community With Outdoor Dining And Sporting Events
Florida's Gulf Coast is one of the Sunshine State's most popular places for tourists, residents, and retirees alike. With sugar-white sandy beaches that stretch for miles, bountiful natural wetlands that are the largest in the country, and vibrant cities like Tampa and St. Petersburg, it's no wonder this area is so popular. For those looking for a gateway here, Lakewood Ranch is the place to go. Located an hour south of Tampa and an hour and a half north of Fort Myers, this town is situated beside I-75 amid a network of wetlands, ponds, lakes, and rivers.
Rather than developing organically over the course of decades or hundreds of years, as with many cities, Lakewood Ranch was meticulously planned out from its inception. The community was built in 1994 after decades of agricultural and ranch use on the land. Today, the area has a population of around 74,000 people and has all the hallmarks of a Florida hotspot, like ample golf opportunities, great shopping, and some of the state's most highly rated schools.
An adorable center, outdoor dining, and one of America's best farmers markets await at Lakewood Ranch
The community at Lakewood Ranch is vibrant, with plenty of local hangouts and things to do. Main Street is a great starting point for anyone interested in this area, with boutiques, restaurants, art studios, and an ice cream shop. There are many events that happen on Main Street, too, like live music, knitting workshops, local markets, and seasonal activities, such as BooFest at Halloween.
Another great community hub in Lakewood Ranch is Waterside Place. This community area is situated along Kingfisher Lake and has shopping and lakeside walking. It's here that visitors and residents can find excellent outdoor, waterfront restaurants, such as Kore Steakhouse and Osteria 500. It's also home to Waterside Park, which is a great spot for families with a splash pad, volleyball courts, snaking walking paths, exercise pods, community hammocks, and a pavilion.
Being a curated town rather than a historic one, Lakewood Ranch has a unique opportunity to protect its ecosystem through sustainability efforts. During the town's development in the 1990s, 46% of local land was intentionally reserved for natural spaces, making it the biggest constructed green community in the United States. For residents and visitors, the best way to appreciate this sustainability is at the local Farmers' Market at Lakewood Ranch. Named America's Best Farmers' Market, this sunny Florida gem is a great place to try locally grown produce, buy artisan crafts like soap and jewelry, and listen to live music.
Sports are front and center at Lakewood Ranch
Sports and exercise activities are a big part of life here. One of the area's key features is the Premier Sports Campus, which is where the Sarasota Paradise soccer club is based. The complex is home to 22 grassy fields, hosts numerous sporting events (including the Nike International Friendlies Soccer Tournament and the NFL Pro Combine), and has plenty of parking. The town is also famous for having an extensive polo community, located at Sarasota Polo. Residents and tourists can enjoy matches during the season.
With the "golf capital of the world" located in Florida, this state in general is known for its vibrant opportunities to hit the course. Lakewood Ranch is no exception, with nine major courses, including Lakewood National Golf Club and Esplanade at Azario Lakewood Ranch. There's also family-friendly mini golf, located at The Fish Hole.
For those who want gentle exercise, there are plenty of hiking and biking opportunities here. As part of the area's sustainability program, the local Stewardship District has built more than 150 miles of trails, as well as community parks like Silver Falls Nature Park and James Patton Park. Plus, the town is only thirty minutes away from Myakka River in Sarasota, one of Florida's oldest state parks, full of untouched wilderness. This wetland and prairie environment offers trails, bicycling, paddling, fishing, birding, and camping.