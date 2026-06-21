Between Tampa And Fort Myers Is Florida's Riverside Park For Paddling And Picnicking
Whether you prefer a kayak or canoe, you can find a waterway worth tackling in just about every nook and cranny of Florida. The state has thousands of miles of paddling trails that wind through mangrove estuaries, coastal marshes, inland wetlands, and just about every type of watery terrain in between. Needless to say, there's definitely no shortage of pretty places to put-in here. Over on Florida's Gulf Coast, Fort Hamer Park makes an easy launch point for roaming the winding Manatee River, which flows across Manatee County for about 36 miles before spilling out into the southern reaches of the Tampa Bay.
Fort Hamer Park sits on the southern edge of the unincorporated community of Parrish, between Tampa and Fort Myers. The riverside retreat is conveniently located near several major roadways, including Interstate 75, U.S. Route 301, and State Road 64. Situated right off of Fort Hamer Road, it's within a 30-minute drive from Bradenton and Sarasota, with downtown Tampa about 45 minutes to an hour away.
The lands surrounding the park are steeped in history, having housed a U.S. Army outpost in the mid-1800s. The short-lived fort is long-gone today, and the woodsy grounds now serve as a scenic spot to hunker down with a good book or a tasty picnic. Fort Hamer Park is on the smaller side, spanning just over 7 acres. But this slice of the Suncoast is still popular among locals and visitors alike, ranking among the best things to do in Parrish on Tripadvisor.
Put-in at Fort Hamer Park and roam the Manatee River
Fort Hamer Park is primely positioned right along the Upper Manatee River. The waters weave through residential areas but are still incredibly peaceful, offering a quieter alternative to some of America's best urban paddle trails. Glide along the Upper Manatee River Paddling Trail, which snakes its way for miles from the park to the Manatee Dam, near Florida's underrated Lake Manatee State Park.
Take in the beauty of the surrounding Florida wilds as you cruise under the wispy boughs of overhanging trees. The river is fit for all skill levels, even beginners, if you'd prefer a shorter trek. More advanced paddlers can make the trip upstream to the Rye Wilderness Park, about 13 miles round trip. Keep an eye out for Florida critters as you float the waters, including a variety of birds, all kinds of fish, alligators, and, of course, manatees.
The public ramp and docks at Fort Hamer Park also make it easy to launch a boat. The recreation area is open from sunup to sundown, but the ramp does stay open to boaters all day long if you want to burn the midnight oil. The park's boathouse serves as the headquarters for the Manatee County Youth Rowing organization, so you can also watch the young'uns in action as they tackle the waters on training days.
Enjoy a tasty bite on the banks of the Manatee River
There are plenty of scenic spots around Fort Hamer Park to spread out for a riverside al fresco feast once you've worked up an appetite. You'll find a handful of picnic tables scattered around the recreation area. Some are positioned right on the water, while others sit in the heart of the park, nestled under the shaded canopy of oak trees. If you need more space, there are also two covered pavilions that can be reserved online. The smaller of the two is situated just off the restrooms and has two tables, while the larger one features four tables and a small grill.
After your meal, stroll over to the Fort Hamer Historical Marker across from the picnic area on the other side of Fort Hamer Road. The marker commemorates the old U.S. Army fort and infirmary that stood along the Manatee River's banks around the time of the Second Seminole War. If you're up for seeing more of the surrounding area, consider taking a trip up to the Little Manatee River State Park, one of southwest Florida's best escapes. The nearly 2,500-acre stretch of wilds hugs the waters of the Little Manatee River, roughly a 20-minute drive to the north.