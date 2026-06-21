Between Tampa And Fort Myers Is Florida's Riverside Park For Paddling And Picnicking

Whether you prefer a kayak or canoe, you can find a waterway worth tackling in just about every nook and cranny of Florida. The state has thousands of miles of paddling trails that wind through mangrove estuaries, coastal marshes, inland wetlands, and just about every type of watery terrain in between. Needless to say, there's definitely no shortage of pretty places to put-in here. Over on Florida's Gulf Coast, Fort Hamer Park makes an easy launch point for roaming the winding Manatee River, which flows across Manatee County for about 36 miles before spilling out into the southern reaches of the Tampa Bay.

Fort Hamer Park sits on the southern edge of the unincorporated community of Parrish, between Tampa and Fort Myers. The riverside retreat is conveniently located near several major roadways, including Interstate 75, U.S. Route 301, and State Road 64. Situated right off of Fort Hamer Road, it's within a 30-minute drive from Bradenton and Sarasota, with downtown Tampa about 45 minutes to an hour away.

The lands surrounding the park are steeped in history, having housed a U.S. Army outpost in the mid-1800s. The short-lived fort is long-gone today, and the woodsy grounds now serve as a scenic spot to hunker down with a good book or a tasty picnic. Fort Hamer Park is on the smaller side, spanning just over 7 acres. But this slice of the Suncoast is still popular among locals and visitors alike, ranking among the best things to do in Parrish on Tripadvisor.