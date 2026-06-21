What Nobody Believes About The Eiffel Tower Surprises Even Seasoned Travelers

When it comes to global landmarks, few capture the imagination like the Eiffel Tower. Soaring 1,083 feet into the heavens above Paris, the Eiffel Tower was built by civil engineering genius Gustave Eiffel to be the monumental entryway and primary attraction for the 1889 World Exhibition, as well as to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the French Revolution. Eiffel's creation was originally supposed to be demolished after 20 years, yet more than a century later, it endures as one of humanity's greatest building achievements.

Thanks to the Eiffel Tower's starring role in everything from major Hollywood movies to the Paris 2024 Olympics, the hulking structure that presides over the bank of Paris' Seine River has left a lasting image in most people's minds before they set foot anywhere near it. But while many of the 7 million visitors who flock to this Paris icon every year have a pretty good idea of what to expect, there are plenty of fascinating things about the tower that visitors need to see to believe. For example, the Eiffel Tower's structure itself isn't actually fixed. Even though the tower is constructed of thousands of tons of impermeable wrought iron (its nickname is "The Iron Lady"), this seemingly static behemoth is capable of motion, and you just might be able to see it move depending on the weather, season, and time of day you visit. Along with this, the tower also has some fun, secret nooks and crannies you can view up close.