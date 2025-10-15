Rick Steves Says The Best Eiffel Tower Spot For A Stunning View Of Paris Isn't Even At The Top

If you don't have the desire to go up the Eiffel Tower — or a nationwide strike closes its doors and prevents you from entering at all — there are plenty of picture-perfect spots to appreciate the majestic landmark without setting a foot inside.

For an up-close-and-personal view, you can stroll through the enchanting Eiffel Tower Gardens or enjoy a picnic on the Champs de Mars, the beautifully green park that encompasses the base of the tower. Just beware of your surroundings — this iconic landmark is the worst place for pickpockets in all of France, who prey on tourists distracted by the awe-inspiring views. For a stunning street view, make your way to Rue de l'Université or Rue Buenos Ayres. Situated on the north and south sides of the Eiffel Tower, the idyllic cobblestone streets are lined with architecturally gorgeous buildings that perfectly frame the iconic structure. If you're looking for the best photo spot to avoid capturing hordes of tourists in the background, your best bet is the Trocadero Stairs. Yes, it's a popular spot, but the angle of the stairs minimizes the risk of being photo-bombed, while offering a sweeping view of the Eiffel Tower from the Right Bank of Paris.

Enchanting riverside views of the tower await with a leisurely stroll along the Seine, particularly along the Right Bank, where you can stop on the ornate Pont Alexandre III (one of the most recognizable filming locations from "Emily in Paris"). You can also book a Seine River Cruise to take in the vistas from the water. And finally, if a sweeping city view featuring the Eiffel Tower looming magnificently in the distance is what you're after, make your way up the spiral steps of the Sacré Coeur Basilica. Situated in the romantic hilltop neighborhood of Montmartre, the Catholic church is an iconic landmark on its own, offering a cinematic viewpoint of Paris that you won't soon forget.