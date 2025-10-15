Rick Steves Says The Best Eiffel Tower Spot For A Stunning View Of Paris Isn't Even At The Top
If you're planning a trip to Paris, you simply can't miss its most iconic landmark, the Eiffel Tower. Immortalized in photographs, art, and cinema (though there are some things Hollywood gets wrong about it), the architectural marvel is a wondrous sight to behold, a precious jewel sparkling brilliantly in the City of Lights. Even if some may argue that it's an overrated tourist trap, it's still worth adding to your dream itinerary in some form or another — especially if it's your first time in Paris.
While there are plenty of spots in Paris to capture dazzling views of the Eiffel Tower and snap a coveted selfie backdropped by its magnificent iron structure, some of the most spectacular views of the city are inside the tower itself. Accessible by stairs or lift, you can ascend the Eiffel Tower all the way to the top for unparalleled panoramas of Paris from its tallest structure. Famous travel expert Rick Steves recommends sunset as the best time of day for Eiffel Tower views. However, according to Steves, the best views aren't at the top of the tower, but rather the middle.
The best view in the Eiffel Tower is from the middle, not the top
Composed of three levels, the Eiffel Tower stands just over 1,000 feet tall. If you're feeling ambitious, you can climb the 674 stairs from the ground level to the second floor, and complete the journey via elevator to reach the top. If you'd rather skip the steps, it's important to note that there isn't a single elevator that will shoot you straight to the top. Instead, you'll have to take one elevator to the second floor, then get out and hop on another elevator to reach the third floor.
In between lift-hopping, you'll have the opportunity to enjoy what Rick Steves regards as the Eiffel Tower's most appealing views. On his website, Rick Steve's Europe, he shares that the middle section of the tower is low enough for a clear view of renowned landmarks, yet high enough to see the City of Love in all its glory. Steves also advocates for taking your time on the first level on the way down, as the shops and exhibits are worth exploring.
One of the tower's unmissable exhibits is one that allows you to walk on a glass floor, offering a unique and jaw-dropping view 180 feet beneath your feet. Also on the first floor, you can snag a window seat at Madame Brasserie to eat up the 360-degree views while indulging in a delicious French pastry, or venture up to Jules Verne on the second floor for a Michelin-starred meal 410 feet above the ground.
Where to get the best views of the Eiffel Tower
If you don't have the desire to go up the Eiffel Tower — or a nationwide strike closes its doors and prevents you from entering at all — there are plenty of picture-perfect spots to appreciate the majestic landmark without setting a foot inside.
For an up-close-and-personal view, you can stroll through the enchanting Eiffel Tower Gardens or enjoy a picnic on the Champs de Mars, the beautifully green park that encompasses the base of the tower. Just beware of your surroundings — this iconic landmark is the worst place for pickpockets in all of France, who prey on tourists distracted by the awe-inspiring views. For a stunning street view, make your way to Rue de l'Université or Rue Buenos Ayres. Situated on the north and south sides of the Eiffel Tower, the idyllic cobblestone streets are lined with architecturally gorgeous buildings that perfectly frame the iconic structure. If you're looking for the best photo spot to avoid capturing hordes of tourists in the background, your best bet is the Trocadero Stairs. Yes, it's a popular spot, but the angle of the stairs minimizes the risk of being photo-bombed, while offering a sweeping view of the Eiffel Tower from the Right Bank of Paris.
Enchanting riverside views of the tower await with a leisurely stroll along the Seine, particularly along the Right Bank, where you can stop on the ornate Pont Alexandre III (one of the most recognizable filming locations from "Emily in Paris"). You can also book a Seine River Cruise to take in the vistas from the water. And finally, if a sweeping city view featuring the Eiffel Tower looming magnificently in the distance is what you're after, make your way up the spiral steps of the Sacré Coeur Basilica. Situated in the romantic hilltop neighborhood of Montmartre, the Catholic church is an iconic landmark on its own, offering a cinematic viewpoint of Paris that you won't soon forget.