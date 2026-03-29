Paris' 11 Must-See Attractions That Beat The Tourist Crowds

Paris — The City of Light. Paris consistently ranks near the top of lists of the world's most popular cities for tourism, and Euromonitor again ranked Paris as the world's most appealing city in 2025. With famous attractions such as the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum, Notre-Dame Cathedral, and the Arc de Triomphe, it's no wonder why Paris had the highest amount of international travelers in 2025.

However, this popularity comes with a cost. With this popularity, larger crowds gather throughout the year, hoping to catch a glimpse of the same sights on their visit to the city. There are often long lines and crowds, especially during peak travel seasons and school holidays. However, visitors can still enjoy the majestic beauty of Paris without spending their entire day standing in crowds and lines.

Paris is an amazing city, with a large number of museums, churches, and other sights and activities across its 20 arrondissements (districts). Travelers may find that the more central districts are where they spend the majority of their time. Still, a visit to attractions a bit further afield may provide unique cultural experiences, without memories only of the back of the person standing in front of you.