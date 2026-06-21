Canada's Underrated Provincial Park In Ontario Has A Scenic Beach, Camping, And Fishing

Canada's wealth of natural beauty can cause some lovely places to become overlooked. Although it receives thousands of visitors per year, Ontario's Darlington Provincial Park isn't a household name like the nearby Niagara Falls. Just over an hour's drive east of Toronto will bring you to the park's beaches, campsites, and plentiful fishing spots, near the city of Oshawa.

For day-trippers, the park has four day-use areas available for grilling and picnicking, while those looking for an extended stay can park their RV or pitch a tent at one of the on-site campgrounds. For an ice cream cone or essential supplies, the Darlington Park Store is open daily.

The southern shore of the park belongs to Lake Ontario, featuring a sandy beach that wraps around McLaughlin Bay. While dogs are not permitted, the bay and the beach are great for getting a tan and having a swim, and past visitors state that it's an excellent fishing spot. You'll want to keep an eye on the kids as lifeguards are not present.