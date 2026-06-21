Canada's Underrated Provincial Park In Ontario Has A Scenic Beach, Camping, And Fishing
Canada's wealth of natural beauty can cause some lovely places to become overlooked. Although it receives thousands of visitors per year, Ontario's Darlington Provincial Park isn't a household name like the nearby Niagara Falls. Just over an hour's drive east of Toronto will bring you to the park's beaches, campsites, and plentiful fishing spots, near the city of Oshawa.
For day-trippers, the park has four day-use areas available for grilling and picnicking, while those looking for an extended stay can park their RV or pitch a tent at one of the on-site campgrounds. For an ice cream cone or essential supplies, the Darlington Park Store is open daily.
The southern shore of the park belongs to Lake Ontario, featuring a sandy beach that wraps around McLaughlin Bay. While dogs are not permitted, the bay and the beach are great for getting a tan and having a swim, and past visitors state that it's an excellent fishing spot. You'll want to keep an eye on the kids as lifeguards are not present.
Car, tent, RV and group camping options at Darlington Provincial Park
Whether you prefer to pitch a tent, park an RV, or car camp, you'll find a wooded spot among over 320 campsites to suit your needs at Darlington Provincial Park. For large parties traveling together, the park features two tent-only group campsites with more basic facilities. Across the park's three main campgrounds, visitors can expect standard amenities such as washrooms, showers, and some electrical hookups.
The campgrounds are an excellent base to explore the surrounding area, and birders love coming here during the spring and fall to watch many of Canada's migratory species, including the great blue heron and the rarely seen Cooper's hawk. Several easy-to-moderate hiking trails wind around the park, and you can reach the nearby McLaughlin Bay Wildlife Reserve along the Waterfront Trail, which you could keep following all the way to Canada's creative lakefront hub, Oshawa. You'll be able to see a historic cemetery on the moderate, lakeside 1.6-mile Burk Trail, which takes you through lush trees and open fields.
McLaughlin Bay offers fishing opportunities for kids and adults
Bring your fishing gear or take advantage of the TackleShare Program to borrow gear at the Darlington Park Store. McLaughlin Bay is a great spot to catch bass and northern pike. Fishing spots with picnic tables line the shore so you can kick back and fish in comfort.
If you're just getting started, Ontario's Learn to Fish program at Darlington only takes two hours and is completely free. Aspiring anglers ages 6 and up can participate, and you'll learn all about gear, regulations, licensing, local species, sustainability, and more. The usual licensing, catch limits, and rules apply.
When your swimming, camping, and fishing excursion has concluded, wander around in the nearby suburb of Whitby, a quaint Lake Ontario escape, for some strolling and shopping. Quite close by is Canada's "Millennium City", Pickering, a friendly, beautiful town with lots of outdoor fun.